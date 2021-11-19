Roma-Inter, serious injury | 2021 at risk

Roma-Inter, the injury could be more serious than expected. Inzaghi could lose him for the big match. Here are the exam results.

The injury, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport on newsstands this morning, could be longer than expected. And not only are they jeopardizing his presence in Roma-Inter scheduled for the first days of December, but also all of 2021.

Alexis Sanchez, who was out in Chile’s last match in the South American world qualifiers, returned to Milan yesterday and will undergo new tests today. From the first checks carried out at home, there is talk of a simple contracture in the right thigh. But the feeling is that it could be something more serious.

Roma-Inter, Sanchez risks closing 2021

There is the possibility, with more in-depth examinations than those the Chilean has done with his national team, that it could be a stretch. Which would obviously close the calendar year early to an element that, especially in the last period, has regained important hierarchies within the Nerazzurri squad. And, probably, given the many commitments that Inter will have in the coming weeks, his presence at the Olimpico could also have been there. As mentioned, there will be some important news already this afternoon, when Sanchez will be able to understand with certainty the extent of his injury.

The risk that it could be a stop longer than the Interisti hope is certainly high at the moment. And it would certainly be one less problem for Mou, given that Sanchez could also create problems for the Giallorossi rearguard with his technical qualities.

The latest update half smiles at Simone Inzaghi, for Sanchez a simple muscle strain. At least a couple of weeks off, at this point his presence in the big match Roma-Inter remains in strong doubt. The match will be played at the Olympic stadium on December 4th at 18:00.