Sports

Roma-Inter, the OFFICIAL formations: surprise in attack, there is Correa for Lautaro. Back Sticks

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Here are the official formations of Roma-Inter: surprise in attack, where Correa plays with Dzeko instead of Lautaro

Milan did theirs, beating Salernitana at San Siro and temporarily taking the lead in the standings. Now, at the Olimpico, Inter must try to respond. The match is not trivial, because the Nerazzurri face a match with a thousand emotional meanings against Josè Mourinho’s Roma. The poet of Setubal against its history, its glorious past. There is no room, however, for too many sentimentalisms. In fact, there are very important points at stake both from a championship and European perspective. Alessandro Bastoni returns to Inter and, once the flu has been disposed of, he takes the center of defense. Dumfries confirmed, Barella and Dzeko are back. The surprise is in attack: Lautaro is replaced by Correa. Here are the official formations:

ROME (3-5-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 24 Kumbulla; 3 Ibanez, 17 Veretout, 4 Cristante, 77 Mkhitaryan, 5 Vina; 22 Zaniolo, 14 Shomurodov. Available: 87 Fuzato, 63 Boer, 8 Villar, 13 Calafiori, 19 Reynolds, 21 Mayoral, 42 Diawara, 52 Bove, 55 Darboe, 59 Zalewski, 60 Ndiaye, 62 Volpato. Trainer: José Mourinho.

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 33 D’Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 95 Batons; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 19 Correa. Available: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 10 Lautaro, 12 Sensi, 22 Vidal, 32 Dimarco, 43 Cortinovis, 46 Zanotti, 47 Carboni. Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

Assistants: Palermo, Perrotti.

Rome: Cristante, Mancini, Zaniolo.

December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 17:08)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Antonio Conte towards Tottenham: Spurs could bet strongly on 4 Inter big players

November 1, 2021

De Rossi: “I hope Mourinho doesn’t get tired of Roma, I wouldn’t want to stay in his place” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

3 weeks ago

Inter v Napoli: Spalletti returns to San Siro, that’s why he will be applauded. Not like in Rome for Totti | First page

2 weeks ago

“Mourinho told me to become a monster”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button