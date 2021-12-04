Roma-Inter, the OFFICIAL formations: surprise in attack, there is Correa for Lautaro. Back Sticks

Milan did theirs, beating Salernitana at San Siro and temporarily taking the lead in the standings. Now, at the Olimpico, Inter must try to respond. The match is not trivial, because the Nerazzurri face a match with a thousand emotional meanings against Josè Mourinho’s Roma. The poet of Setubal against its history, its glorious past. There is no room, however, for too many sentimentalisms. In fact, there are very important points at stake both from a championship and European perspective. Alessandro Bastoni returns to Inter and, once the flu has been disposed of, he takes the center of defense. Dumfries confirmed, Barella and Dzeko are back. The surprise is in attack: Lautaro is replaced by Correa. Here are the official formations: