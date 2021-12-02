Roma-Inter, the probable formation of Mourinho

ROME – A defeat and many training problems. Roma exits the Dall’Ara with broken bones for a knockout that brings the Giallorossi six points away from the fourth place occupied by Atalanta, but also for the emergency that Mourinho will have to face for Saturday afternoon’s match against Inter. A big match that Roma will be forced to play with many important absences for injuries and suspensions. Yesterday Abraham And Karsdorp have been cautioned and will not be able to play against Inter as warned, Pilgrims instead he is injured and will return in 2022 and Felix has Covid. To be evaluated today the conditions of El Shaarawy, yesterday went out with a calf problem.