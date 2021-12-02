Roma-Inter, the probable formation of Mourinho
ROME – A defeat and many training problems. Roma exits the Dall’Ara with broken bones for a knockout that brings the Giallorossi six points away from the fourth place occupied by Atalanta, but also for the emergency that Mourinho will have to face for Saturday afternoon’s match against Inter. A big match that Roma will be forced to play with many important absences for injuries and suspensions. Yesterday Abraham And Karsdorp have been cautioned and will not be able to play against Inter as warned, Pilgrims instead he is injured and will return in 2022 and Felix has Covid. To be evaluated today the conditions of El Shaarawy, yesterday went out with a calf problem.
Rome, the probable formation against Inter
Rome to be invented then against Inter. Mourinho will change form, returning to his 4-2-3-1, and with an unprecedented defense. Rui Patricio between the posts, then Ibanez on the right, Mancini and Smalling in the middle and Matias Vina on the left. Return of the starting midfielder with Veretout and Cristante, then Zaniolo top right, central Mkhitaryan and Carles Perez right. Without Abraham it will be up to Shomurodovo to lead the attack.
Rome (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Vina; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez; Shomurodov.
Available: Fuzato, Boer, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Reynolds, Diawara, Darboe, Zalewski, Bove, Mayoral.
Trainer: Mourinho
Unavailable: Karsdorp, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Villar, Felix, El Shaarawy Abraham.