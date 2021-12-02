Sports

Roma-Inter, the probable formation of Mourinho

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

ROME – A defeat and many training problems. Roma exits the Dall’Ara with broken bones for a knockout that brings the Giallorossi six points away from the fourth place occupied by Atalanta, but also for the emergency that Mourinho will have to face for Saturday afternoon’s match against Inter. A big match that Roma will be forced to play with many important absences for injuries and suspensions. Yesterday Abraham And Karsdorp have been cautioned and will not be able to play against Inter as warned, Pilgrims instead he is injured and will return in 2022 and Felix has Covid. To be evaluated today the conditions of El Shaarawy, yesterday went out with a calf problem.

Rome, the probable formation against Inter

Rome to be invented then against Inter. Mourinho will change form, returning to his 4-2-3-1, and with an unprecedented defense. Rui Patricio between the posts, then Ibanez on the right, Mancini and Smalling in the middle and Matias Vina on the left. Return of the starting midfielder with Veretout and Cristante, then Zaniolo top right, central Mkhitaryan and Carles Perez right. Without Abraham it will be up to Shomurodovo to lead the attack.

Rome (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini, Vina; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, Carles Perez; Shomurodov.
Available: Fuzato, Boer, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Reynolds, Diawara, Darboe, Zalewski, Bove, Mayoral.
Trainer: Mourinho
Unavailable: Karsdorp, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Villar, Felix, El Shaarawy Abraham.

Rome ko in Bologna: Abraham a fury, blood for Skorupski

Look at the gallery

Rome ko in Bologna: Abraham a fury, blood for Skorupski

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tottenham, Espirito Santo sacked. Paratici awaits Conte

November 1, 2021

Calciomercato Milan – He was signing for Barcelona, ​​Milan took him for January!

2 weeks ago

Youth League, Inter have a reaction of 10 and praise: Sheriff ko 4-2, Chivu consolidates the record

4 weeks ago

LAST – Giroud, here are the results of the exams and the times! In the group Maignan and Tomori – SOS Fanta

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button