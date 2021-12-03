Roma-Inter, the probable formations of Mourinho and Inzaghi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The Giallorossi will have to do without five owners. For the Italian champions, de Vrij is expected to return from the start
With their backs to the wall. José Mourinho he finds himself facing the challenge against “his” Inter in full emergency. To the absences of Pellegrini and Spinazzola are added those of El Shaarawy (injured), Abraham and Karsdorp (suspended). Five potential holders, in one of the most complicated matches of the season. “Saturday I’ll have to invent the line-up” said the Special One yesterday, who will think about the module to use until Saturday. Stay with the 3-5-2 or go back to defense at 4. At the moment the first solution is the one that appears most possible. For this reason, the defense formed by Rui Patricio, Smalling, Mancini and Ibanez will be reconfirmed en bloc. In midfield Cristante will come back from the beginning and will do the department together with Veretout And Mkhitaryan. More doubts about the exteriors. Vina it should take the place of El Shaarawy, while on the right it could have room Perez. In attack new unedited couple formed by Shomurodov And Zaniolo.
Simone Inzaghi is also struggling with some absence, but could find both de Vrij and Bastoni from the beginning, both of whom have returned to training partially in groups after their respective physical problems. Right in 3-5-2, with Darmian absent due to injury Dumfries confirmed. Forward the Dzeko-Lautaro duo, with Correa ready to take over the match in progress.
Rome (3-5-2) Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Vina, Mkhitaryan, Cristante, Veretout, Perez; Shomurodov, Zaniolo.
Inter (3-5-2) Handanovic; de Vrij, Skriniar, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro.
December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 17:17)
