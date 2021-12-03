Roma-Inter, the probable formations of Mourinho and Inzaghi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

With their backs to the wall. José Mourinho he finds himself facing the challenge against “his” Inter in full emergency. To the absences of Pellegrini and Spinazzola are added those of El Shaarawy (injured), Abraham and Karsdorp (suspended). Five potential holders, in one of the most complicated matches of the season. “Saturday I’ll have to invent the line-up” said the Special One yesterday, who will think about the module to use until Saturday. Stay with the 3-5-2 or go back to defense at 4. At the moment the first solution is the one that appears most possible. For this reason, the defense formed by Rui Patricio, Smalling, Mancini and Ibanez will be reconfirmed en bloc. In midfield Cristante will come back from the beginning and will do the department together with Veretout And Mkhitaryan. More doubts about the exteriors. Vina it should take the place of El Shaarawy, while on the right it could have room Perez. In attack new unedited couple formed by Shomurodov And Zaniolo.