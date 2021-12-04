Roma-Inter: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and in streaming | First page

The Giallorossi, in total emergency from injuries and suspensions, cannot afford to lose more ground from the top four after the defeat in Bologna; Inter are very excited after their last three consecutive victories and want to put further pressure on the teams that precede them in the standings.

THE LAST – Against his former team, Mourinho has practically forced choices: Karsdorp, El Shaarawy, Pellegrini, Abraham and Felix are not available and Special One could go back to the back four. Ibanez, Mancini, Smalling and Vina will act in front of Rui Patricio, while Cristante is ready to return to the control room alongside Veretout after having disposed of Covid. Shomurodov single point, with Carles Perez, Mkhitaryan and Zaniolo behind him.

Inter finds Bastoni again after recent physical problems, but will still have to give up De Vrij. D’Ambrosio is in a runoff with Dimarco in the three-man defense and possibly with Dumfries on the right wing. Barella’s owner returns after the rest observed with the Spezia, while Dzeko prepares for the first time as a former Giallorossi alongside Lautaro.

WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV – The match between Roma and Inter will be visible on DAZN. To watch the meeting you will need to download the DAZN app on compatible smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) and Xbox (One, One S, One X, Series S and Series X) consoles, using devices such as Amazon Firestick and Google Chromecast. The alternative is represented by the link on the DAZN website, by clicking on the event window. Finally, through the TIMVISION Box connected to the TV.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Mancini, Smalling, Vina; Veretout, Cristante; Carles Perez, Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Shomurodov. (Available Fuzato, Boer, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Reynolds, Tripi, Darboe, Diawara, Villar, Bove, Zalewski, Borja Mayoral). Herds Mourinho.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro. (Available to Radu, Cordaz, Dimarco, Cortinovis, Zanotti, Gaglliardini, Vecino, Vidal, Sensi, Correa, Sanchez, Satriano). Herds Inzaghi.

Referee: Di Bello, assistants Palermo and Perrotti, Camplone fourth official, Massa and Alassio at the Var.