Roma-Inter, the report cards of the newspapers: Cristante blackout, Shomurodov hurt – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma-Inter, the report cards of the newspapers: Cristante blackout, Shomurodov hurt
No one is saved among the Giallorossi. Attack non-existent, Vina and Veretout also hurt. Serious insufficiencies also towards Mourinho
There Rome he filed the challenge with Inter reporting the seventh defeat of the season in the league. No one is saved among the Giallorossi. On the goal of Calhanoglu, Zaniolo And Cristante they misplace and fall asleep in an attempt to recover. Same goes for Rui Patricio. Rejection also for Ibanez, even if in a role not his. In midfield Cristante And Veretout in complete blackout, while Vina lacks clarity. In attack Zaniolo try to play the charge, not received Shomurodov. Also Mourinho ends up under accusation.
The report cards of the newspapers
LA GAZZETTA DELO SPORT (L.Garlando)
Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 6, Kumbulla 5 (62 ‘Bove 5.5); Ibanez 4.5, Cristante 4.5, Veretout 4.5 (91 ‘Volpato sv), Mkhitaryan 4.5, Vina 5; Zaniolo 6, Shomurodov 4.5. All .: Mourinho 4
THE MESSENGER (A. Sorrentino)
Rui Patricio 5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5.5, Kumbulla 5 (62 ‘Bove 5.5); Ibanez 4.5, Cristante 4.5, Veretout 4 (91 ‘Volpato sv), Mkhitaryan 4, Vina 4.5; Zaniolo 4, Shomurodov 5. All .: Mourinho 4
CORRIERE DELLA SERA (G. De Carolis)
Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 4, Smalling 5, Kumbulla 4; Ibanez 4, Mkhitaryan 4.5, Cristante 4.5, Veretout 4.5, Vina 4; Zaniolo 4, Shomurodov 4. All .: Mourinho 4
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (R. Maida)
Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Kumbulla 5.5 (Bove 5.5); Ibanez 4, Cristante 5, Veretout 5.5 (Volpato sv), Mkhitaryan 5, Vina 4.5; Zaniolo 5, Shomurodov. 4.5. All .: Mourinho 4.
Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 4, Smalling 4.5, Kumbulla 4 (Bove 5.5); Ibanez 4, Cristante 4, Veretout 4 (Volpato sv), Mkhitaryan 5, Vina 4; Zaniolo 5.5, Shomurodov 4. All .: Mourinho 3.
Rui Patricio 4; Mancini 4.5, Smalling 4.5, Kumbulla 4 (Bove 5); Ibanez 4, Cristante 4.5, Veretout 5 (Volpato sv), Mkhitaryan 5, Vina 4; Zaniolo 5, Shomurodov 4.5. All .: Mourinho 4.
December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 09:36)
