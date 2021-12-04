Sports

Roma-Inter: Totti returns to the Olimpico after two years

He will see Mou’s team live for the first time, to whom he has always reserved great compliments. Also present were the Friedkins

After two years, Francesco Totti returns to the Olimpico. The historic Roma captain will be the guest of a sponsor and for the first time he will see Mourinho’s team live, to whom, in recent weeks, he has always reserved splendid words. Totti had not been present at the Olimpico for two years, that is, since he had attended the match against Milan with his son Cristian. He had left Rome for five months, the wound was still fresh and from that day, also thanks to Covid, he had never returned.

here I’m

Tonight, for the match against Inter of former teammate Dzeko, he will instead be in the stands, in the authority stands, and even in his new role as agent he will cheer for what was the love of a lifetime. At the stadium there will also be Dan and Ryan Friedkin who will meet Totti, at least publicly, for the first time.

Roma also made official Totti’s presence at the Olimpico with a post on Instagram: “A match for the king. Tonight Totti will be at the Olimpico to see his old team face Inter ”.

