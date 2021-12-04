Roma-Inter, watch out for ex: Mourinho charges Zaniolo with a ‘Triplete’, Inzaghi responds with ‘Special’ Dzeko | First page

Inter returns to the stadium on Saturday at 6pm Olympic exactly seven weeks after their first (and so far only) defeat in this league. Despite the absence of the defensive leader Unripe, Sarri’s Lazio won 3-1 in comeback against the team coached by the former Simone Inzaghi.

This time Rome is even more in an emergency: Abraham and Karsdorp are disqualified; Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Spinazzola injured; without forgetting the young Felix struggling with Covid. On the bench is the great ex José Mourinho, who relies on another former Nerazzurri player: Nicolò Zaniolo.

After the knockout in the midweek shift on Wednesday in Bologna, with a single sentence (“It is difficult for Zaniolo to play in Serie A …“) the Portuguese coach has hit more goals: shifting attention to the referees (the Giallorossi number 22 was booked for an alleged simulation in the penalty area), defending and charging the boy. To which he entrusts a “treble” of tasks against Inter: scoring his first goal in this league, pressing Brozovic in the non-possession phase and increasing the Nerazzurri’s regrets for his transferand in the summer of 2018 within the market operation that brought the Belgian Nainggolan to Milan.

On the other hand, the ex from Lazio Simone Inzaghi relies on another great ex on duty, Edin Dzeko: “It will be a special match for him“.