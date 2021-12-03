Roma-Inter, Zaniolo multitasking: ready for the fourth role change – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Absences could force Mourinho to abandon 3-5-2 and return to 4-2-3-1. With Perez and Mkhitaryan respectively right winger and attacking midfielder, it will be up to 22 to replace the injured El Shaarawy

In the emergency he had had to change. And in the emergency it could go back. With Rome decimated by absences, Mourinho against theInter is ready to brush up on the 4-2-3-1 on which he had bet at the beginning of the season. Even if it won’t be quite the original one. Without the disqualified Karsdorp, on the right there will be Ibanez, who will leave the task of pushing a Vina on the opposite lane. But the real curiosity of the match will be on the role ofZaniolo. With Perez which should start off on the right and Mkhitaryan deployed attacking midfielder, Nicolò would remain free only the left winger. In this case, it would be the fourth seasonal role change for the number 22.

It has already done this in the past and it will not be a real novelty. But the moment he was trying to find his size as a second toe, Zaniolo will be forced to change again, moving to the left out. In that role in the 4-2-3-1 they had alternated so far Mkhitaryan And El Shaarawy. On some occasions it has Shomurodov, but tomorrow the former Genoa will serve in the role of first striker, given the absence of Abraham. Perez has shown that he can play almost exclusively with inverted foot (he is left-handed and therefore will play on the right). And Mkhitaryan is the designated playmaker in the absence of Pellegrini. So, barring any surprises from the Special One, it will be up to Nico to “sacrifice himself”. It will be his fourth different role in the season. He was a forward in the 3-5-2 and all three roles in the front, showing himself more at ease when he played in the center.

In such an emergency situation, surprises cannot be excluded. Mourinho might decide to confirm the 3-5-2, putting Perez wide wide on the right and Vina on the opposite side. While if the back to 4-2-3-1, the alternatives would be represented by the insertion of Zalewski from the first minute, or by that of Mayoral, which would thus make Shomurodov climb to the left and Zaniolo to the right again. To find out, you just have to wait until 6pm tomorrow.

