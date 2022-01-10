Roma-Juve is a football psychodrama, everything happens at the Olimpico: Allegri triumphs

Juventus wins in comeback at the Olympic stadium 4-3 in an incredible match against Roma: a goal from De Sciglio decides, who keeps the bianconeri at -3 from fourth place.

Everything and its opposite. The one seen at the Olympic stadium between Rome And Juventus it was a match that gave emotions and moments of great joy and despair for the fans involved. The Juventus team won 4-3 in an important direct clash for fourth place after a race that was slipping away but that the boys of the suspended Massimiliano Allegri they were able to overturn in a few minutes: these are 3 fundamental points for the Old lady, held at -3 from Atalanta. The capitoline of José Mourinho who seemed able to take home the whole stakes but in the management of the race still showed serious shortcomings.

The Giallorossi opened the match with Tammy Abraham, who headed a corner action from a few steps, but the bianconeri found a draw with Paulo Dybala, who from the edge put the ball where Rui Patricio cannot reach. Shortly after the half hour Juventus also lost Federico Chiesa, who left the field with an injury to his left knee: the player after a contrast with Smalling already seemed not to be in the best conditions but he collapsed permanently after a change of direction.

Exactly as happened in the first fraction, the Giallorossi approached better than the Old Lady and Mkhitaryan brought the hosts back: the Armenian kicked from the edge of the area and a deviation by Rugani made the parable unstoppable for Szczesny. Third goal of the season for the former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund player.

De Ligt has a chronic problem: three hand fouls in Roma-Juve, it’s not just chance

Roma are more present in the match and then minutes later the trio arrived: Lorenzo Pellegrini with a fantastic free kick caught the intersection of the posts where the Juventus goalkeeper cannot reach. After the double advantage, Mourinho’s team literally disappeared from the field and the bianconeri took the field as the minutes went by. Juve’s changes made the difference, with Morata entering two of the three goals that allowed Allegri’s team to rebalance the situation: the Spaniard first served Locatelli a perfect assist to close the gap and then he was decisive in the action that led to Kulusevski’s equalizer.

The challenge was decided by the highly contested (also by his fans) Mattia De Sciglio, who, taking advantage of a positioning error of the Roma defense, controlled a ball well in the area and beat Rui Patricio at the near post. In the final minutes, the Giallorossi had the opportunity to level the score with Pellegrini, but the captain had a penalty kick rejected by Szczesny. Everything and its opposite in 90 ‘.

The match report of Rome-Juventus

NETWORKS: 11 ′ Abraham, 18 ′ Dybala, 48 ′ Mkhitaryan, 53 ′ Pellegrini, 70 ′ Locatelli, 74 ′ Kulusevski, 77 ′ De Sciglio.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Ibanez, Cristante, Smalling; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini (87 ′ Mayoral), Veretout (78 ′ Perez), Mkhitaryan, Vina; Felix (71 ′ Shomurodov), Abraham. Coach: Mourinho.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, De Sciglio; Bentancur (64 ‘Arthur), Locatelli; McKennie, Dybala (83 ′ Chiellini), Chiesa (32 ′ Kulusevski); Kean (64 ‘Morata). Coach: Allegri (suspended, Landucci on the bench).

REFEREE: Davide Massa.