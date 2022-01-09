Roma-Juve, relive the slow motion: the Giallorossi ask for two penalties, de Ligt (expelled) and Cuadrado miss Inter | A league

Roma-Juventus is one of the big matches of the 21st day of Serie A. The referee of the match is Davide Massa of the Imperia section; with him the linesmen Carbone and Peretti and the fourth official Giua. At the Var Di Paolo, assisted by the Avar De Meo.

Below are the main cases from slow motion, action by action:

94 ‘ – Abraham falls in the Juventus area after a contrast with Szczesny: the Giallorossi protest, but the goalkeeper extends his right arm and touches the ball with his hand. Then, it is inevitable that the English striker landslide on the opposing goalkeeper.

79 ‘ – The referee stops the game and goes to the video, recalled by Var Di Paolo. De Ligt blocks Abraham’s shot in the box with his arm high. Massa concerns the action in slow motion and whistles the penalty for Roma. De Ligt sent off for double yellow, he was warned and will also miss the Super Cup with Inter Milan like Cuadrado.

76 ‘ – Cristante also warned for a slap on Dybala.

71 ‘ – Validated 3-3 to Kulusevski after a control by Var Di Paolo for a possible offside. All regular and black and white draw.

65 ‘ – Another yellow card, this time for Locatelli who enters hard from behind on Mkhitaryan.

51 ‘ – Yellow to de Ligt for stopping Felix’s restart in a foul way.

50 ‘ – Ibanez warned for a late intervention on Dybala on the Juventus trocar. The Giallorossi defender was warned and will miss the match against Cagliari.

49 ‘ – Just the yellow to Veretout, which stops Locatelli after being overtaken by the Juventus midfielder.

INTERVAL

47 ‘- Cuadrado warned for a hard and late intervention in a crash on Felix. The Colombian was warned, so he will miss the Italian Super Cup against Inter.

13 ‘ – Pellegrini kicks, the ball hits De Ligt’s foot, in the Juventus area, and then on the Dutchman’s large hand. The Giallorossi ask for a penalty, a dubious episode.

11 ‘ – Cleaned the header of Tammy Abraham on the occasion of the Giallorossi advantage.

1 ‘ – Go!