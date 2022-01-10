Roma-Juve, tactical analysis: Giallorossi masters of second balls and reconquest, then a worrying blackout

ROME JUVENTUS TACTICAL ANALYSIS – Perhaps an exorcism would not even be needed, the fact is that the ninth defeat in 21 games for Mourinho’s Roma is a reality, almost half of those played, about one defeat every two games, an unacceptable roadmap of this always more disconcerting bankruptcy season of a group that despite good will is unable to shake off unconscious worries and fears, typical of those who do not feel adequate; the work of the technician, initially successful, has gradually imploded in a loop that seems to have found citizenship in Trigoria for too long, without seeing any way out, in a neurotic alienation and self-cancellation of the ego.

Game modules and developments

Mourinho eludes defensive absences by redesigning a new form around a geometric and well-staggered 4-3-1-2 in the field, with Smalling and Ibanez central in front of Rui Patricio, and Vina and the newcomer Maitland-Niles outside; in the middle there is Cristante in front of the defense, with Vereout and Mkhitaryan (right midfielder) on the sides, with Pellegrini at the top of a diamond-shaped midfield supporting the two forwards Felix (acting on the center left) and Abraham; Allegri relies on a 4-3-3 with De Ligt and Rugani at the center in front of Scszesny, with Cuadrado and De Sciglio full-backs; in the middle there is Locatelli with Bentancur on the center left and McKennie who oversees the entire center-right area, while the general balance is given by Chiesa who acts on the left and leaving several Dybala on the whole field, with Kean the most advanced central attacker.

First half balanced, but Roma are preferred in terms of parameters

Roma have a vehement start right away, start very strong with a quarter of an hour of great intensity, always ready to climb forward, mistress of the second balls and of the reconquest in the middle of the field, a clean circulation, with Pellegrini between the lines that sews in a sublime way; Locatelli tries to go out on Cristante, who in turn pays attention to Dybala when he comes inside the field; Roma is alive, territorial supremacy and superior ball possession, forces Juve to always run backwards, taking away the pressing times with qualitative passing lines, where the rise of the full-backs gives amplitude and the advantage achieved with Abraham is deserved; Felix occupies the center left of the attack, forcing Cuadrado to limit his eventual thrust, with Abraham in the center and with Mkhitaryan going with and without the ball in the center right spaces; Juve tries to raise the center of gravity, and as soon as this Giallorossi idyll opens, losing the distance, lacking protection in front of the defensive funnel, Dybala takes advantage of a failure of the medians and in perfect solitude packs the equal goal; A goal that extinguishes the ardor of Mourinho’s men, who take a while to recover, while Allegri loses Chiesa due to injury, with Kulusevski going to the right, with McKennie moving to the left, composing a midfield with the outside foot reversed, and Dybala in support of Kean; the position of Dybala, which does not give references, is the only critical issue that Roma must resolve in the first half.

Important recovery up to the disconcerting blackout that overturns the race

Upon returning, with the same 22, Roma proves to have overcome the impasse, and a new start of intensity sees an insertion of Mkhitaryan in the center-right area that finds the winning conclusion; Rome is drumming, Juventus returns to running empty, thrown back, and a little later Pellegrini repeats Cagliari with a ballistic conclusion on a free kick worthy of his technique; on the double advantage the next 10 minutes become important, do not stoop too low, hold up the return of the bianconeri and restart on Felix (with Cuadrado cautioned) or lean on Abraham, but Roma commits a sin of presumption, thinking that the worst Juventus of these 12 years both on the ropes; Allegri inserts Morata, to give more presence in the area, and Arthur to give geometries (out of the disappointing Kean and Bentancur) and the Giallorossi are immediately surprised by Locatelli who occupies the area ignored by an embarrassing crib; and it is the beginning of yet another psychodrama, in 7 minutes the history of Rome, an assisted suicide, a criminal and inexplicable exit from the match, which Mourinho tries to shake up with Shomurodov for Felix, Carles Perez for Veretout. In a 4-2-4 that more than nerves than technically finds the penalty kick that could at least make the result acceptable; but in the eyes of Pellegrini (who will soon leave for Borja Mayoral) we can already read the acceptance of defeat, which becomes pure masochism on Scszesny’s rejection; a race with uninteresting tactical ideas, but with worrying mental aspects.

Maurizio Rafaiani