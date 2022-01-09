Roma-Juve, the probable formations of the newspapers: Maitland-Niles from 1 ‘- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

After the heavy defeat with the Milan, the Rome will take the field tonight at 18:30 for the 21st day of A league facing the second big match of the second round. The bianconeri arrive at the Olimpico, which they will not even have Merry to guide them, as he was disqualified in the match against Naples. For the challenge, the Special One will have to deal with many absences: the latest announcement yesterday is that of Zaniolo who has not trained in a group, to which are added Karsdorp And Mancini, both expelled. In the defensive trio that will see the ownership of Smalling and Ibanez it will be Kumbulla, while on the wing instead of the Dutch one could already see the new arrival of Roma in action Maitland-Niles. With Vina on the left, in the middle of the field Cristante will be in the center, Pilgrims right and Veretout to the left. Open the ballot ahead as deputy Abraham between Shomurodov and Mkhitaryan, little confidence for the Spaniard Mayoral.