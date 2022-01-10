Roma-Juve, the report cards: Szczesny heroic evening

Juventus, the report cards of the bianconeri

SZCZESNY 9 He returns to what was once his stadium and exalts himself in an irrepressible way, helping to transform a bad night to forget – spent cursing and collecting balls in the net – into a sublime evening. In addition to the penalty saved from Pellegrini (he had opposed Veretout in the first leg), the goalkeeper pulled off an exit on Abraham with surgical precision. Heroic.

CUADRADO 6 At first he goes into trouble, struggles to handle Felix’s raids and renounces to be seen in the possession phase. He is also naively warned and – warned – he will miss the Super Cup against Inter on Wednesday. But he also does good things and the great comeback also passes from his conviction.

DE LIGT 5 No evening, broken evening. He experiences a return to a past in which his income (with badly managed arms) was expensive. Causes a penalty, gets expelled (for a double yellow card) … It happens. In society they take note and set aside: stuff to keep in mind for the next meeting with Raiola. Assuming, however, that the Dutch defender’s enormous qualities go far beyond a bad match.