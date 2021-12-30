Roma-Juve, ticket sales suspended: 10 thousand more tickets detached – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“L’As Roma informs that, pending further clarifications and confirmations about the capacity of the stadiums reduced to 50%, the sale of tickets for the matches against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce is suspended. In the next few days, further information will be given on how to access the next matches “. This the official press release by the Giallorossi club after the decision taken yesterday by the health authorities on the capacity of the stadiums. The club will obviously protect subscribers and subsequently those who have purchased individual tickets for the matches, specifically for the second day of return on 9 January against the Juventus. However, updates are expected after today’s meeting scheduled at Trigoria. At the moment the company has sold 42,000 tickets, of which 20,100 are season tickets, with the Olimpico at 50% the capacity becomes approximately 32,000 seats. They remain outside, therefore, 10 thousand people. In the next few hours, the club will issue the selection and reimbursement procedures.