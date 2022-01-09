Roma-Juventus 18.30 LIVE LIVE, formations and where to see it – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The 21st Serie A season is being played at the Olimpico. The Giallorossi seek redemption after the first defeat of the year remedied against Milan

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Smalling, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Shomurodov, Abraham. Park bench: Boer, Zalewski, Bove, Carles Perez, Vina, El Shaarawy, Veretout All .: Mourinho.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Bentancur; McKennie, Dybala, Church; Kean. Park bench: Perin, Senko, Chiellini, Arthur, Kulusevski, Bernardeschi, Rabiot, Morata, Kajo Jorge, Akè. Coach: Allegri.

Referee: Massa. Assistants: Carbone and Peretti. Fourth Official: Giua. Var: By Paolo. Avar: De Meo.

PRE MATCH – After the defeat against Milan at the first of the new year, Mourinho’s Roma takes the field at 18.30 against Juventus to seek redemption. Despite the arrival of Maitland-Niles, the Portuguese coach will present a remodeled line-up. The unavailable are Zaniolo, Mancini and Karsdorp, but also Diawara and Darboe who left for the African Cup. In defense Kumbulla could join Smalling and Ibanez. Cristante is playing for the place with Veretout in the median. Forward Shomurodov is a candidate to replace Zaniolo. Juve re-embraces Chiesa and Dybala. Out Bonucci.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho did not speak on the eve of the match. Today against Juventus he will certainly have to do without Zaniolo – who did not train with the group yesterday – Mancini and Karsdorp disqualified in the previous round of the championship against Milan. The new signing Maitland-Niles, which was made official yesterday, could take the field from the first minute given the absence of the Dutchman.

Roma-Juventus will be broadcast exclusively by Dazn.

CURIOSITY AND BACKGROUND – 196 matches in official competitions between Rome and Juventus. The total score sees the bianconeri prevail with 48 wins, 54 draws, 94 statements. By restricting the count to the Maximum Division, the number of matches is reduced to 179. At the Olimpico, there are 89 matches and the balance is on the Roma side: 32 wins for Roma, 31 draws, 26 wins for Juventus. Six times previously the two teams have faced each other on the twenty-first. Francesco Totti the player with the most presence against ‘the old lady’: 39 appearances. Following De Rossi, Santarini, Aldair and Giannini. Allegri is disqualified. It would have been face-to-face number 9 with Mourinho. Four wins for the Portuguese, 3 for the Tuscan coach and 2 draws. In the first leg the bianconeri won 1-0.

January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 14:43)

