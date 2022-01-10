Roma-Juventus 3-4, the report cards: Pellegrini in a novel, De Sciglio and Szczesny decisive

Result: Rome – Juventus 3-4

ROME (edited by Paolo Lora Lamia)

Rui Patricio 6 – For two thirds of the game he is not called into question in many circumstances, raising the white flag only on Dybala’s great goal. In the final he capitulated together with his teammates, but did not have big responsibilities for the three Juventus goals.

Maitland-Niles 5.5 – Debut in the league for the former Arsenal: he proposes himself with good consistency on the right even if sometimes he does not close his bucks with precise crosses in the area. Much more suffering in the second half.

Smalling 6 – Imperious in both areas for a good part of the match, for how it limits the opposing offensive players and also for its danger on set pieces. He has responsibility for De Sciglio’s winning goal.

Ibanez 5 – In the Roma blackout in the second half, it is the player who is most in difficulty. He makes Morata jump on Locatelli’s goal and then doesn’t help Smalling to contain De Sciglio who scores the 3-4.

Vina 5.5 – He shares the left lane with Afena-Gyan, to whom he often leaves the last meters playing a mostly defensive game. His performance falls in the second half, like that of a large part of the team.

Cristante 5.5 – Deployed in front of the defensive line, he mostly battles in the middle of the field but in case of need he retreats to defense to protect the area. Intensity drops when Juve succeeds in a sensational comeback.

Mkhitaryan 6.5 – After a rather opaque first half, at the beginning of the second half he scored the advantage, resulting overall one of the best in the Giallorossi jersey.

Veretout 6 – Solid race in the role of metronome of the median, which gives the main contribution to the level of balls recovered and launched quickly and vertically towards the tips. He loses a few too many balls in the final. From 79 ‘Perez sv.

Pilgrims 6 – His game resembles a novel. The best for much of the contest, certifying his proof with a free kick spell. In the last minutes, however, he misses a penalty that heavily affects the final score. From 88 ‘Mayoral sv.

Afena-Gyan 6 – He acts as a second striker, but plays mostly wide on the left, creating many problems for Juventus’ rearguard. Danger decreases as the minutes pass. From 72 ‘ Shomurodov 5.5 – His entry into the field does not greatly increase the danger and weight of the Roma attack.

Abraham 6.5 – A dream start for the former Chelsea, with a header from a corner by Veretout. He is increasingly contained by opposing defenders, even though they play a positive game overall.

José Mourinho 6 – Game approached in the best way and managed in the best way for most of its development. The collapse in the final, beyond the merits of Juventus, shows the character limits of the team.

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 7 – Killed without escape by Abraham, as well as by the long-shots of Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini, he redeems himself in the final by stopping the captain of his former team on the spot.

Cuadrado 6 – More than once he finds himself having to act as a pure marker towards Afena-Gyan, who often spreads out on his side. This limits him enough, but still manages to make himself dangerous.

Rugani 5.5 – On Abraham’s spike that opens the scoresheet there is also the mole of a slightly too light marking applied by him. Given the overall trend, the weight is low.

De Ligt 5 – In total it is a safe performance for eighty and minutes passes, even if from his foul on Afena-Gyan comes the punishment of the momentary 3-1. But then an avoidable save leaves Juve in ten.

De Sciglio 7 – The hero you do not expect, decides the trip to the Olimpico with a resourceful action that goes to take advantage of one of the many defensive blackouts among the Giallorossi.

McKennie 6 – The American guarantees a lot of movement and, even in the most complicated phases of the Juventus game, he is among the players who move the most and propose themselves in the insertion phase. This is useful.

Locatelli 7 – He finds the way to the goal and it is a very important goal, given that it rekindles the hope of a comeback as it will actually happen. Movement and geometry, he is one of the few untouchables.

Bentancur 5.5 – For a Juventus that looks for quality in the dribble as if it were air, the profile of the Uruguayan does not seem the most suitable. In the evening in Rome, yet another proof of a negative year. From 64 ‘ Arthur 6 – Not for direct merit, no memorable plays are remembered, but the presence of the Brazilian is enough and the midfield is running a little better.

Dybala 7 – A wonderful execution from a technical point of view, both in the control and in the conclusion, allows him to return to affect the scoresheet as well. He reiterated its technical importance. From 81 ‘Chiellini sv.

Church 6.5 – Unfortunate: he had started well, putting on the scoresheet the assist for Dybala’s 1-1, but his second in a row as a starter only lasts half an hour. He hurts himself by crashing into Smalling and has to get out. From 32 ‘ Kulusevski 6.5 – For forty minutes from the moment of his entry there are no traces, he gets to miss almost every ball. But then he redeems himself with the very important 3-3 rebound.

Kean 5 – If in the first leg he was decisive by scoring the match goal, this time one notices his presence on the pitch only when he is called off. An hour of little substance and visibility. From 64 ‘ Morata 7 – Criticized on several occasions and always defended by Allegri, he changes the game by entering from the bench. Valuable assist for Locatelli, presence at 3-3 and throughout the final.

Marco Landucci (Massimiliano Allegri) 6.5 – Hit almost cold, the Lady gets up immediately clinging to Dybala’s left-handed, but losing Chiesa shortly after. The first half goes well, the recovery begins with a double disgrace in homage risking to turn everything into a clear painting of the nightmare and without colors. However, episodes and enormous character of his team get in the way, so that he can bring home a memorable victory.