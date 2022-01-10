Roma-Juventus and the great “remuntada” of football at the time of Covid

Good Allegri instead. The bianconeri rise to 38 points, only three points from the fourth place occupied by Atalanta who scrambled (6-2) the poor Udinese forced by the Covid effect to play with 11 counted players (plus two reserves) as was done in the football of the last century. Someone rightly points out: but is there a sense? We don’t know, even if we want to find him. On the contrary: as Vasco Rossi would say, there is no sense. But unfortunately this is football at the time of Covid.

A Milanese championship

Returning to the top, the Milanese laugh. Inter, liquidating Lazio, takes back the top of the standings left to Milan only for a few hours in the afternoon. In his eighth consecutive victory, Inzaghi’s team uses two defenders (Bastoni and Skriniar) to close a more complicated game than expected due to Immobile’s momentary equalizer, able to exploit a distraction from the Nerazzurri defense. Decisive Bastoni, good both in the goal and in the assist for the doubling of Skriniar. Inter, despite suffering, still goes straight to the heart. It affects his confidence, his ability to get to the point. This Wednesday he meets Juventus in the Super Cup. A good test for both. At Juve it can be used to relaunch. To reiterate at Inter there is no tripe for cats.

Milan is also swollen, in their third consecutive victory. With Venice it is a walk. But it is because the Rossoneri play smoothly and immediately take the lead with Ibrahimovic. The subsequent brace from Teo Hernandez rounds off the result, but does not change the substance. The essence is that AC Milan, finding its best players, has found freshness and incisiveness. For the moment he is the only one who can stand up to Inter.

And Naples? Napoli is confirmed as the third force in the league by winning at Maradona after a period of lean cows. The Neapolitans, with Spalletti recovered from Covid, beat Sampdoria with a half overhead from Petagna which confirms his excellent moment. A skimpy victory in the result (1-0) that does not make a turn for the game. Insigne’s injury spoils the party. As in Juve, that of Chiesa, hit hard in the left knee.

The squeeze on 5 thousand seats in the stadiums

It is not easy to talk about Inter and Milan flying, and Juve making the remuntada, in a country still cornered by Covid. With the school reopening amidst a thousand obstacles and the hospitals again under pressure. Each sector launches its cry of pain, proclaiming itself more victim than the others and the world of football, already in bad shape economically, adds its load of complaints. After the government’s threat of closure for a long time, the League had the good sense to choose the lesser evil: that is to reduce the maximum number of fans at the stadium to 5 thousand. Sure, from half capacity to five thousand is a nice downsizing.