Roma-Juventus, the probable formations and where to see them on TV

ROME JUVENTUS PROBABLE FORMATIONS – There is not too much time to think about the bitter evening of San Siro on Thursday. For the Rome from José Mourinho, in fact, it is already time to return to the field: tomorrow at 18.30, at the Olympic Stadium, he will challenge the Juventus, in the match valid for the 21st day of A league. The Giallorossi are called upon to score points at all costs, after the draw against Sampdoria and defeat with the Milan to reverse the trend and not lose too much contact with the area-Europe of the ranking. The bianconeri arrive at the Olimpico match after the draw with Napoli and with the desire to find success in a big match. Massa referees the match of the Imperia section. At the Var there is Di Paolo.

There are 175 previous Serie A matches between Roma and Juventus, with 41 Giallorossi victories, 50 draws and 84 Bianconeri successes. At home, the Capitoline have won 32 times, compared with 29 draws and 26 wins for Juventus. José Mourinho has faced Juventus 8 times in his career, beating them on 4 occasions and recovering a draw and 3 defeats. Nine clashes with Massimiliano Allegri, beaten 4 times against 2 draws and 3 defeats.

Roma-Juventus, the probable formations: the choices of the coaches

Mourinho has to deal with the absences of Karsdorp And Mancini. The new purchase could replace the Dutch Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with Vina confirmed on the left. In defense instead of the other suspended Mancini, the simplest solution is to use Kumbulla alongside Smalling and of Ibanez (cautioned). The third change should be in midfield, where he will return Cristante: to make room for him one of Veretout And Mkhitaryan, both did not shine against Milan, while it will be confirmed Pilgrims. In front of the couple made up of Abraham And Zaniolo.

Where to see it

The challenge between Rome And Juventus will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. To see it, you need to have an active subscription to the platform and download the relevant app on the latest generation smart TVs. Alternatively, you can connect the TV to a TIMVISION BOX, a console such as Playstation and Xbox or use devices such as Amazon FIrestick and Google Chromecast.

Roma-Juventus, the probable formations

ROME (3-5-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 24 Kumbulla, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibañez; 15 Maitland-Niles, 7 Pellegrini, 4 Cristante, 77 Mkhitaryan, 5 Viña; 22 Zaniolo, 9 Abraham.

Available: 87 Fuzato, 63 Boer, 8 Villar, 13 Calafiori, 17 Veretout, 59 Zalewski, 11 Perez, 21 Mayoral, 52 Bove, 92 El Shaarawy, 14 Shomurodov.

Annex.: José Mourinho.

BALLOTAGES: Veretout-Mkhitaryan, Zaniolo-Shomurodov.

DISQUALIFIED: Karsdorp, Mancini.

IN DOUBT: –

BEWARE: Cristante, Ibañez

UNAVAILABLE: Spinazzola (Achilles tendon rupture), Diawara (Africa Cup), Fuzato (Covid), Darboe (Africa Cup).

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): 1 Szczesny; 11 Cuadrado, 4 De Ligt, 24 Rugani, 2 De Sciglio; 30 Bentancur, 27 Locatelli; 44 Kulusevski, 10 Dybala, 20 Bernardeschi; 18 Kean.

Available.: 36 Perin, 3 Chiellini, 45 De Winter, 12 Alex Sandro, 17 L. Pellegrini, 14 McKennie, 5 Arthur, 25 Rabiot, 22 Chiesa, 9 Morata, 21 Kaio Jorge.

Annex.: Allegri.

BALLOTAGES: Kulusevski-Chiesa, Morata-Kean.

DISQUALIFIED: -.

IN DOUBT: – .:

BEWARE: Danilo, Cuadrado.

UNAVAILABLE: Ramsey, Danilo, Pinsoglio, Soulè, Bonucci. Disqualified: -.

Referee: Massa of the Imperia section.

Assistants: Carbone – Peretti;

Fourth Man: Giua;

VAR: Di Paolo;

AVAR: De Meo.