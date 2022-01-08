Roma-Juventus, the probable formations – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The defeat against the Milan, the Rome must immediately prepare to face the Juventus guest atOlympic Sunday at 6.30pm. The expulsions of Mancini And Karsdorp and not a little complicate the plans of Mourinho who will have to resort to unprecedented training. Before Rui Patricio, recovered from back pain, a three-way defense with Smalling, Ibanez and one between Kumbulla And Cristante. In midfield, if Bryan sits in the back, the three who took to the field in Milan will be confirmed, otherwise one of them will pay the costs. Mkhitaryan And Pilgrims. The right wing is the one that worries him most Special One: Karsdorp it has no substitutes and the new purchase Maitland-Niles may not make it. The main suspect to plug the flaw appears to be El Shaarawy, while on the opposite side it will touch a Vina. The attack will be the one now tested with Zaniolo And Abraham. Merry find more than one owner, but above all Chiellini, negative result at Covid in the afternoon. Will come back from 1 ‘too Dybala. Alex Sandro in doubt due to fatigue.