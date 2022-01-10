Sports

Roma-Juventus, the words of Landucci

On the bench in place of the suspended Allegri, Marco Landucci led Juventus to a comeback victory against Roma. The Juventus assistant coach commented on the match on DAZN’s microphones; right away Landucci’s words after Roma-Juventus.

Landucci’s words after Roma-Juventus

Landucci’s words after Roma-Juventus: “When you win, everything is more beautiful. Locatelli’s goal gave us back character. I am very happy for De Sciglio’s goal. Today we showed character and I’m very happy, but today I lost five or six years of life, so I hope the coach will be back soon.“.

On departure

On departure: “We started out fearful, we wanted to play a more offensive game. We conceded a goal from a set piece, which they are very good at. On the second goal we threw the ball and it’s a shame, it’s happening often this year and it’s no coincidence. But I’m happy because we took it back“.

On exchanges

On exchanges: “I changes are an intuition, you don’t say if it’s luck … Before the game I told Allegri that there were four of us on the bench and that we hoped to get some of them right …“.

On victory

On victory: “Surely a victory like this gives us morale. We have to improve the things we did wrong. Morata is a strong player who has shown great affection for this team. Today he gave quality and depth, he was decisive. I am very happy for the team and for him. Dybala played a great match. We know that with work and with seriousness, speaking little, we will win this challenge“.

