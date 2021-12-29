Roma-Kamara, destinies crossed with Pau Lopez and Under: the situation

ROME KAMARA CALCIOMERCATO – If the first market hit seems to be Maitland-Niles Arsenal, the next step would be a midfielder. Mourinho he has been looking for him since he arrived, because the Giallorossi need a graft that can make Cristante and Veretout catch his breath. These days there has been talk of Boubacar Kamara.

With Marseille we are thinking of a double operation

The 22 year old from Marseille seems to be the profile in pole position for the midfield of the Rome. The player, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, plays in the second club of Ligue 1 and would cost around 20 million, and is an important profile for Sampaoli’s team, given the 20 appearances as a starter. The price does not help the Giallorossi, who would have spent a large part of the market budget in the summer and now would like low cost operations. What argues in favor of the club Trigoria is the fact that the midfielder is about to expire his contract and in six months he would free himself to zero, so the French could compromise. Even if Roma, for its part, should first make some sales (Villar or Diawara). There is also another way, which binds the fate of Kamara to Pau Lopez And Under, both owned by the Giallorossi but with the transalpines who have already acquired the right to compulsory redemption, which will bring 20.4 million into the Capitoline coffers. From this figure, the possible cost of the ’99 class could be ‘subtracted’ so that Rome would not have to draw out liquidity immediately, and the French would pay a lower figure in June. It would be a solution that would make everyone happy, including Mou, for whom the midfielder has been a priority for months. Il Tempo, however, speaks of competition, because according to the newspaper there would also be Juve and Manchester United on the young player.