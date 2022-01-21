Roma-Lecce 3-1 – The match on social media: “Abraham scored 15 goals in January, but some say Scamacca is better. Kumbulla overtook Ibanez”

by

After a more painful first half than expected, Roma took home in the second half the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, beating Lecce 3-1 thanks to goals from Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov that reassemble the initial network of Calabresi. At the end of the match, the Giallorossi people, through the most famous social networks, commented on the outcome of the match. This column of Vocegiallorossa.it offers our readers the hot thoughts of the Capitoline fans.

The Roma supporters dismiss the challenge that brings Roma to the next round, where they will face Inter at the “San Siro” stadium.

Francis analyze

followed by Sustainability

and from Romanist optimism

Mauro welcomes the words of Mourinho in the post race

a bit like Robertino

with Francis which continues

And Andrew which, ironically, speaks of Calabresi

Al Blind writes

while Umberto controversy with Abraham’s critics

as well as Lorenzo

with Andrew which focuses on the next challenge of the Italian Cup

In the end, Aeneas gives market advice

with Francesca which concludes with a message for Zaniolo

And Valerio for Abraham

Source link

Leave a Comment