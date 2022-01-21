Roma-Lecce 3-1 – The match on social media: “Abraham scored 15 goals in January, but some say Scamacca is better. Kumbulla overtook Ibanez”

After a more painful first half than expected, Roma took home in the second half the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, beating Lecce 3-1 thanks to goals from Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov that reassemble the initial network of Calabresi. At the end of the match, the Giallorossi people, through the most famous social networks, commented on the outcome of the match. This column of Vocegiallorossa.it offers our readers the hot thoughts of the Capitoline fans.

The Roma supporters dismiss the challenge that brings Roma to the next round, where they will face Inter at the “San Siro” stadium.

Francis analyze

How can you not love #Mourinho, who candidly admits the frustration of being able to fight to the maximum for fourth place because the players are not technically up to being able to aspire to something else? Instead of so many balls that we hear from other coaches. #RomeLecce – Francesco 🇪🇺 (@Franciscktrue) January 20, 2022

followed by Sustainability

Sergio Oliveira.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Nicolò Zaniolo.

Rui Patricio.

TAMMY ABRAHAM.

Players of another level, of the “right” level.

The others are not “football players” unfortunately. Come on Rome ❤#romalecce – Sustainability © ️ (@risultatismo) January 20, 2022

and from Romanist optimism

Now every interview of #Mourinho looks like a tweet from the #RomeTwitter.

Reads the fans’ minds#RomeLecce – Romanist optimism ♥ ️ (@ModernoTifoso) January 20, 2022

Mauro welcomes the words of Mourinho in the post race

#RomeLecce

For those who consider football a not too complicated matter, like myself, the post-match reflections of #Mourinho I share them, that’s what I see too.@ aleaus81 – Mauro Esposito® (@ maespo69) January 20, 2022

a bit like Robertino

The interview with #Mourinho which answers the question about the channel technique5 is the perfect synthesis of what he wants. Hear those words 100 times or 1000 times#RomeLecce #As Roma – Robbertino JM (@ roberti01918030) January 20, 2022

with Francis which continues

And Andrew which, ironically, speaks of Calabresi

Imagine being a defender who doesn’t score often. Imagine having scored at the #Rome in the Italian Cup. And now he imagines being remembered only for being the older brother of Francescototti Biascica. How long is life sometimes#RomeLecce – Andrea Tiberio (@ AndreaTiberio7) January 20, 2022

Al Blind writes

For me, the basic concept of technique is that 10 meter passes are not wrong. Technically poor game, and this happens often. If you analyze how we lose the ball, it is often not the opponent who recovers it but we who give it away!#Mourinho #RomeLecce #As Roma #Rome – 🟥🟧🟨⬜️Al Blind ⬜️🟨🟧🟥 (@ AlBlind76) January 20, 2022

while Umberto controversy with Abraham’s critics

#Abraham on January 20 15 goals, 4 assists and I don’t know how many poles, yes, but it’s not worth it… mejo #Scamacca ! if all the birds understood er wheat …#RomeLecce – Umberto 🇮🇹 (@ princeu61) January 20, 2022

as well as Lorenzo

From the tone of some comments it seems that Roma have lost. #gufimaledetti #environmentomano #RomeLecce – Lorenzo Dell’Aquila (@Iron_Lollo) January 20, 2022

with Andrew which focuses on the next challenge of the Italian Cup

Now the quarter-final against#Inter, the worst that could happen. It will take a miracle, in spite of those who say this #CoppaItalia there we ‘must’ win. #RomeLecce #As Roma – Andrea Pacetti (@ pacio1972) January 20, 2022

In the end, Aeneas gives market advice

Rome buys Olivieri from Lecce !!! #RomeLecce – Aeneas (@ENEAFANELLI) January 20, 2022

with Francesca which concludes with a message for Zaniolo

