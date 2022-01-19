Roma-Lecce, the probable formations: light turnover, space for Pérez and Shomurodov. There is Oliveira

ROME LECCE ITALIAN CUP – Roma opens their seasonal chapter of the Italian Cup tomorrow against Lecce at 9 pm in an Olympic with reduced capacity due to anti-Covid restrictions. At most 5 thousand fans in the stands. Mourinho did not present the challenge in the usual press conference on the eve, but it is possible that the Portuguese opts for a 4-2-3-1 and for a bit of light turnover. Rui Patricio, author of a super-save against Cagliari, is immovable in the goal. Mancini will be absent due to disqualification, a 4 line with Karsdorp, Ibanez and Kumbulla, and Viña on the left (but it is not excluded that Maitland-Niles will move). In midfield the newly arrived Oliveira with Cristante, a possible rest for Veretout. Behind Shomurodov, who should let Tammy Abraham catch his breath, there could be Mkhitaryan, Felix and Pérez (or El Shaarawy), to give Zaniolo a rest.

Volpi referees the match of the Arezzo section, at Var Sozza.

Previous

The last precedent between Rome and Lecce dates back to February 2020 in Serie A, a few weeks before the suspension of the championship due to Covid. The home team won 4-0 at the Olimpico. While the last cross between the two clubs in the Italian Cup dates back to August 1982, in a match that ends in white nets, on the third day of the group stage of the competition.

Numbers and curiosities of Rome-Lecce

Where to see it

The Italian Cup match Rome–Lecce, will be visible unencrypted on Mediaset on Canale 5. La tra Capitolini e Pugliesi will also be broadcast in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, visible via PC, smartphone and tablet on the site or by downloading the App available on both iOS and Android.

Rome-Lecce, the probable formations

ROME (4-2-3-1): 1 Rui Patricio; 2 Karsdorp, 24 Kumbulla, 3 Ibañez, 5 Viña; 27 Oliveira, 4 Cristante; 77 Mkhitaryan; 11 Perez, 64 Felix; 14 Shomurodov.

Available: 87 Fuzato, 63 Boer, 15 Maitland-Niles 59 Zalewski, 17 Veretout, 9 Abraham, 22 Zaniolo, 74 Oliveras, Keramitsis, 19 Reynolds, 92, El Shaarawy 52 Bove.

Annex.: José Mourinho.

BALLOTAGES: Vina-Maitland Niles, Karsdorp-Niles, Cristante-Veretout, Zaniolo-Perez-El Shaarawy, Abraham-Shomurodov

DISQUALIFIED: Mancini

IN DOUBT: Smalling

BEWARE: –

UNAVAILABLE: Spinazzola (Achilles tendon rupture), Diawara (Africa Cup), Darboe (Africa Cup), Pellegrini (quadriceps resentment).

LECCE (4-3-3): 21 Gabriel; 17 Gendrey, 33 Calabresi, 44 Dermaku, 30 Barreca; 24 Faragò, 42 Hjulmand, 8 Gargiulo, 27 Strefezza, 9 Coda, 10 Di Mariano.

Available. 35 Samooja, 12 Borbei, 31 Hasic, 25 Gallo, 29 Blin, 23 Bjorkengren, 14 Helgason, 99 Rodriguez, 37 Majer, 11 Olivieri.

Annex: Marco Baroni

BALLOTAGES: –

DISQUALIFIED:

IN DOUBT:

BEWARE: –

UNAVAILABLE: Pisacane, Listkowski.

Referee: Volpi (Arezzo section)

Assistants: Saccenti – Scatragli

IV Man: Cosso

Var: Dirty

AVAR: Peretti