Roma-Lecce, the probable formations of the newspapers: chance Pérez, confirms Felix. There is also Oliveira

ROME LECCE LIKELY DAILY FORMATIONS – The Italian Cup is back for Roma, who will make their seasonal debut against Lecce today at 21 at the Olimpico. Almost forced defense for Mourinho, who should return to 4-2-3-1. Absent Smalling and Mancini (suspended), central couple Ibañez and Kumbulla, with Karsdorp and Viña on the sides. In midfield, very confirmed Oliveira, who will act close to Cristante, with Veretout going towards a rest session, as well as Zaniolo, who will give way to Pérez. Felix sees himself behind the striker, who will act close to Mkhitaryan. Up front, Shomurodov could have a chance and let Abraham catch his breath, even if the Englishman seems to be the favorite. The following are the probable formations of the newspapers.

Roma-Lecce, the probable formations: light turnover, space for Shomurodov. Confirm Oliveira

The probable formations of the newspapers

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Shomurodov, Felix; Abraham.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Shomurodov.

TUTTOSPORT (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; El Shaarawy, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

THE MESSENGER (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

TIME (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Kumbulla, Vina; Cristante, Oliveira; Perez, Mkhitaryan, Felix; Abraham.

ROMANEWS (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Kumbulla, Ibañez, Viña; Oliveira, Cristante; Mkhitaryan; Perez, Felix, Shomurodov.