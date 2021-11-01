Roma, Mancini against the referee: ‘There is no penalty on Ibra and it is clear on Pellegrini, so it is a mockery’ | A league

Anger Rome for refereeing episodes after the internal defeat against Milan, at the end of the match the Giallorossi defender Gianluca Mancini spoke to Dazn: “We share Mourinho’s anger, we have seen all the episodes even from the pitch. The referee is recalled by the VAR and does not change his mind. Ibanez’s penalty is absolutely not there, Maresca is recalled but does not change his mind. We defenders we can no longer intervene, I cannot speak. There is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini with Kjaer taking his calf. In the first half Milan played well, then in the second half we got to 3 and in these games the episodes make the difference and today the episodes were against us, the penalty on Pellegrini is very clear “.

DIALOGUE – “They come to talk to us and hold meetings, they tell us to be careful with handballs and in fact we jump like penguins. On the contacts they say they want to give fewer and fewer penalties, Ibanez does not touch Ibrahimovic who does not even kick, I’m seeing it now is a very normal contrast, if every time in the penalty area there are these contacts and a penalty is whistled, it is no longer football. If the VAR calls you back, because you can make a mistake, you can correct yourself. At the VAR there are 5 referees, I don’t know how many, if they call you back it means that you did something wrong ”.

ARBITRATION – “Whistled too many fouls? I am someone who looks a lot at the statistics, today 12 cards between us and them. Then we compare ourselves to the Premier, for a penalty so they laugh. But also the yellow cards. I’m angry and I don’t want to disrespect them. no one, the referees can make mistakes but this is a mockery, especially for the penalty not given to Pellegrini “.

THE MATCH – “We created a few chances in the first ten minutes, then they attacked us and put us in difficulty. In the second half we got into three and in my opinion it was a better time than the first. After the red card it was easier to attack , so Roma come out well with the right awareness. But with a lot of anger “.

GROWTH – “Compared to last year I see a better awareness, in direct clashes with teams on the strongest card we have shown that we are there. With Napoli 0-0 and we risked winning, in Turin we had an excellent game and we were unlucky on episodes, in the derby we gave away 20 minutes but the reactions are from a strong team and it shows “.

Loading... Advertisements

THE DIALOGUE WITH MARESCA – “I am described as a pain in the ass, I went to ask him what he saw if he was recalled by the VAR. He told me that Ibra anticipates Ibanez who does a foul, I said what I said before: a normal contrast between two ‘bestie’, Ibra doesn’t kick. I didn’t say anything about Pellegrini’s penalty because if I don’t see I don’t want to talk, then in the locker room I saw that Kjaer doesn’t take the ball but the calf “.