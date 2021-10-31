Roma-Milan 0-2 LIVE: Kessie doubles from the spot! | First page

The long-distance duel for the top continues and after Napoli’s success on the Salernitana field it’s up to Milan: at 20.45 the Rossoneri take the field at the Olimpico against Roma. Mourinho’s Giallorossi got up after the defeat against Juventus and are looking for the second victory in a row after the one obtained in Cagliari, Pioli’s team instead is hunting for the eleventh consecutive useful result (9 wins, one draw) to be able to present themselves at the derby next week from first in the standings.

STATISTICS – Roma are the team against which AC Milan has obtained the most victories in Serie A: 76 in 172 previous matches, completing 51 draws and 45 successes for the Capitoline. Furthermore, Roma have only won one of their last seven matches with the Rossoneri in the league (2 draws, 4 defeats) and lost their last home game against Milan: they have not lost two home games in a row against the Devil since 2005. AC Milan can become the third team in Serie A history to achieve 15 away wins in a single calendar year after Napoli in 2017 (18) and Juventus in 2018 (15). After losing his first match against Milan in Serie A, in 2008 at the helm of Inter, Mourinho has won all his last three league matches, with 8 goals scored and one conceded.

Kick-off at 8.45 pm, on Calciomercato.com the direct of Rome-Milan.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

Rome: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Ibanez, Mancini, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham.

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Loading... Advertisements

AFTER THE MATCH STAY ON CALCIOMERCATO.COM TO READ THE COMMENT BY GIANCARLO PADOVAN.