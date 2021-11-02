Roma-Milan, boorish chants against Ibrahimovic: “Gypsy”. His reply

Whatever the decision the Sports Judge, about the terrible and shameful choirs even racist clearly heard during Rome-Milan, the lesson taught by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (who earned a card from the referee Maresca) will remain just as indelible, although accompanied by a power of incomparable meaning.

Ibrahimovic, provocation after racist chants

However, Ibra he is still the player we have learned to know in a twenty-year career and more who has never known stereotypes or failures: his origins, the mockery, being different if not faithful to what he built have reinvigorated him, made him proud of his path and perhaps carved in his charisma as he himself remarked in his autobiography.

On the pitch he combined taekwonko And fantasy, inventing strokes and game solutions that have elevated him to the Olympus of the best of his generation who has never known a similar footballer for characteristics, concentration and even a certain dislike for the obvious. Sure, be Ibra it also means not giving in to racism, to the horror felt by a minority of the stadium audience Olympic.

What happened at the Olimpico

On the eve he said that the whistles he would receive would charge him and so it was, in fact: he received the whistles, and not once, and the reply was very clear to look at the score: Ibra cheered in a provocative way and for this he was cautioned by the referee Maresca, who preferred to maintain order as per the regulations in a Rome-Milan already very complicated.

From the curve of the Rome a boorish chorus started, which Zlatan unfortunately he heard several times: “You are a gypsy”. That sentence was uttered after the 2-0’s goal Ibra, then deleted from VAR and upon leaving the field of Zlatan, replaced by Giroud and that he did not spare even his teammate Kessie, recipient of annoying and unbearable howls.

The intervention of the inspectors during Roma-Milan

Ibra he replied with open arms to this pseudo audience: a provocation, a choice, a further challenge for these subjects? The situation is by no means trivial, nor was it neglected by the inspectors: in the second half of Roma-Milan, at 55 ‘, when the chorus was partly repeated, the stadium speaker read the notice for the fans to stop unlawful conduct under the direction of the inspectors. Now it will be up to the judge to decide whether or not to sanction Roma for what happened.

