Roma-Milan, Rossoneri surprise: Pioli changes

News of the last hour in Casa Milan. Stefano Pioli would have decided to rely on Rade Krunic instead of Brahim Diaz. Bench in sight therefore for the Spaniard

Important news arrives from Rome. Brahim Diaz – as reported by Sky Sport – should start from the bench in the match against José’s team Mourinho. In the end, the choice would fall on Rade Krunic. The Spaniard – if everything were to be confirmed – will be the card to play during the game.

As for the rest of the lineup, everything appears confirmed, with Tatarusanu, between the posts, back four, with Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori And Theo Hernandez.

In midfield the idea of ​​leaving Sandro on the bench is confirmed Tonali, leaving space for Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie. On the outside, however, the choices are obligatory. Given the many unavailability, Pioli will continue to rely on Alexis Saelemaekers And Rafael Leao, called to overtime.

No rest for the Belgian and Portuguese but good news could come from next week. Both Florenzi and Messias, in fact, are ready to return to the group. It is easier for them to be available for the derby rather than with Porto.

Ibrahimovic forward

Forward, as widely said, we go towards the Zlatan relay Ibrahimovic-Olivier Giroud. This time, starting from the first minute, it will be the Swede, after the bench until the 86th minute against Torino.

Probable Milan formation (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo, Kessiè, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao, Ibrahimovic.