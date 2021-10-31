Roma Milan, the live result of the Serie A match
On the hunt for the seventh consecutive victory in the league, the Rossoneri face Roma at the Olimpico at 20.45 in the long-distance duel with Napoli. News from the beginning for Pioli but not in the case of Diaz: Krunic plays on the frontline together with Saelemaekers and Leao behind Ibrahimovic. Behind here is Hernandez, in the middle Kessié starts from 1 ‘. Mourinho confirms the title holders and resolves the last doubt about Mkhitaryan, preferred to El Shaarawy. Together with him Pellegrini and Zaniolo in support of Abraham
SALERNITANA-NAPLES LIVE
OFFICIAL FORMATIONS
ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham. Herds Mourinho
AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli
Mourinho’s choices
Just a ballot on the eve of the trocar, duel won by Mkhitaryan on El Shaarawy: it will be the Armenian to accompany Pilgrims And Zaniolo behind Abraham. Eleven completed by other top midfielders (Cristante And Veretout) to the defense, where the couple is at the center Mancini-Ibanez with Karsdorp And Vina on the bands
Pioli’s choices
Important returns from the beginning in Milan, but not in the case of Brahim Diaz on the trocar: there is Krunic with Saelemaekers And Leao behind Ibrahimovic. In the middle of Tonali rifiata, they play Bennacer And Kessie. Behind here from 1 ‘ Hernandez, department completed by Calabria, Kjaer And Tomori
The big match of11th matchday of Serie A is played at the Olimpico, a challenge between the Rome returned to the three points and the very launched Milan at the top together with Napoli. Expected from the comparison with Mourinho back 9 points in the standings, Pioli is back from 6 successes in a row and won 9 of 10 league games
Previous
There Rome is the team that the Milan he has beaten several times in Serie A: in 172 comparisons between the two teams there were 76 AC Milan victories, against 45 Giallorossi victories (51 draws to complete)
After a series of four consecutive successes against the Milan in Serie A between 2016 and 2017, the Rome have only won one of their last seven matches with the Rossoneri (2 draws, 4 defeats)
There Rome lost their last home game against Milan in Serie A and has not lost two home games in a row against the Rossoneri since 2005
Both the Milan that Napoli have won nine of the first 10 matches of the season in this league: only on four occasions has a team achieved 10 wins in the first 11 in the entire history of Serie A (Juventus in 2005/06, Roma in 2013/14, Napoli in 2017/18 and Juventus in 2018/19)
The Milan can become the third team in Serie A history to achieve a tally of 15 away wins in a single calendar year, after Napoli in 2017 (18) and Juventus in 2018 (15)