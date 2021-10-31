Roma Milan, the live result of the Serie A match

On the hunt for the seventh consecutive victory in the league, the Rossoneri face Roma at the Olimpico at 20.45 in the long-distance duel with Napoli. News from the beginning for Pioli but not in the case of Diaz: Krunic plays on the frontline together with Saelemaekers and Leao behind Ibrahimovic. Behind here is Hernandez, in the middle Kessié starts from 1 ‘. Mourinho confirms the title holders and resolves the last doubt about Mkhitaryan, preferred to El Shaarawy. Together with him Pellegrini and Zaniolo in support of Abraham

SALERNITANA-NAPLES LIVE