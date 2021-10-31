Sports

Roma Milan, the live result of the Serie A match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee39 mins ago
0 2 4 minutes read
Loading...
Advertisements

On the hunt for the seventh consecutive victory in the league, the Rossoneri face Roma at the Olimpico at 20.45 in the long-distance duel with Napoli. News from the beginning for Pioli but not in the case of Diaz: Krunic plays on the frontline together with Saelemaekers and Leao behind Ibrahimovic. Behind here is Hernandez, in the middle Kessié starts from 1 ‘. Mourinho confirms the title holders and resolves the last doubt about Mkhitaryan, preferred to El Shaarawy. Together with him Pellegrini and Zaniolo in support of Abraham

SALERNITANA-NAPLES LIVE

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham. Herds Mourinho

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli




1 new post

LIVE


New posts:


Rome-Milan it is also the challenge between fraternal friends, who have grown up together at Chelsea since they were 7 years old. They will find themselves as opponents at the Olimpico. ABRAHAM FACTS TOMORI

– from luca.cassia


The list of players who have worn both the jerseys of the Rome that of Milan. Do you remember them all? THE DOUBLE EX OF ROME-AC MILAN

– from luca.cassia


Official formations

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham. Herds Mourinho

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli

– from luca.cassia


Mourinho’s choices

Just a ballot on the eve of the trocar, duel won by Mkhitaryan on El Shaarawy: it will be the Armenian to accompany Pilgrims And Zaniolo behind Abraham. Eleven completed by other top midfielders (Cristante And Veretout) to the defense, where the couple is at the center Mancini-Ibanez with Karsdorp And Vina on the bands

– from luca.cassia


Pioli’s choices

Important returns from the beginning in Milan, but not in the case of Brahim Diaz on the trocar: there is Krunic with Saelemaekers And Leao behind Ibrahimovic. In the middle of Tonali rifiata, they play Bennacer And Kessie. Behind here from 1 ‘ Hernandez, department completed by Calabria, Kjaer And Tomori

– from luca.cassia


The big match of11th matchday of Serie A is played at the Olimpico, a challenge between the Rome returned to the three points and the very launched Milan at the top together with Napoli. Expected from the comparison with Mourinho back 9 points in the standings, Pioli is back from 6 successes in a row and won 9 of 10 league games

– from luca.cassia


Words eve for Stefano Pioli, Milan coach who focused on the team’s path and analyzed the conditions of some players. PEGS IN CONFERENCE

– from luca.cassia


Like Pioli too José Mourinho he talked about the match, drawing a parallel with his colleague on the bench and explaining why Rome is not an easy square. THE WORDS OF MOURINHO

– from luca.cassia


One can speak of a curse in the big matches for the Rome in the last two years: the results obtained by the Giallorossi in direct clashes say so. HOW WAS IT GOING?

– from luca.cassia


Dragged by an amazing Pellegrini, the Rome he found the comeback victory in Cagliari. HIGHLIGHTS CAGLIARI-ROME

– from luca.cassia

Loading...
Advertisements


Own Lorenzo Pellegrini, protagonist with an assist and above all a splendid free kick, had his say after the 2-1 against Cagliari. THE COMMENT OF PILGRIMS

– from luca.cassia


The Milan he put the sixth against Turin, yet another victory in a row by Giroud at San Siro. HIGHLIGHTS MILAN-TURIN

– from luca.cassia


Curious statistic that of Olivier Giroud, “home” bomber when he plays in front of Milan fans. When will the away goal arrive? THE OPINION OF GIROUD

– from luca.cassia


After Theo Hernandez, too Brahim Diaz tested negative for Covid. Left out against Turin, the Spaniard is ready to take back Milan. DIAZ IS BACK

– from luca.cassia


Previous

There Rome is the team that the Milan he has beaten several times in Serie A: in 172 comparisons between the two teams there were 76 AC Milan victories, against 45 Giallorossi victories (51 draws to complete)

– from luca.cassia


After a series of four consecutive successes against the Milan in Serie A between 2016 and 2017, the Rome have only won one of their last seven matches with the Rossoneri (2 draws, 4 defeats)

– from luca.cassia


There Rome lost their last home game against Milan in Serie A and has not lost two home games in a row against the Rossoneri since 2005

– from luca.cassia


statistics

On all the previous nine occasions, in the era of three points to win, where the Rome won at least six of the first 10 Serie A matches, then finished the championship in the top three places in the standings (currently six wins, one draw and three defeats)

– from luca.cassia


Both the Milan that Napoli have won nine of the first 10 matches of the season in this league: only on four occasions has a team achieved 10 wins in the first 11 in the entire history of Serie A (Juventus in 2005/06, Roma in 2013/14, Napoli in 2017/18 and Juventus in 2018/19)

– from luca.cassia


The Milan can become the third team in Serie A history to achieve a tally of 15 away wins in a single calendar year, after Napoli in 2017 (18) and Juventus in 2018 (15)

– from luca.cassia

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee39 mins ago
0 2 4 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Genoa-Venice, the official formations: Destro-Pandev from 1 ‘, Zanetti relies on Okereke

2 hours ago

Rome transfer market, official clue | Here’s where he will play

4 hours ago

Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has already called Allegri: what he decided

July 16, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his future: words!

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button