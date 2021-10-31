Roma-Milan, the official formations: Ibrahimovic from the first minute. There is Zaniolo

Rome and Milan have issued their eleven for tonight’s big match. Return from the first minute as a starter for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Rome (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham Milan (4-2-3-1)

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Bennacer, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Advertisements

