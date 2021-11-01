Sports
Roma-Milan, the report cards: Kjaer from the textbook, 8 like Ibra. Abraham weakened: 5 – La Gazzetta dello Sport
- Roma-Milan, the report cards: Kjaer from the textbook, 8 like Ibra. Abraham depowered: 5The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the secret of his motivationSportal
- Furia Mourinho: “There was no respect for Roma. If I speak they disqualify me …”The Gazzetta dello Sport
- LIVE MN – Roma-Milan (1-2): Ibra and Kessie for the three points. Theo sent off and will miss the derbyMilan News
- Mourinho: «If I speak, they disqualify me. I’m sorry that there is no respect for our fans »- ilNapolistaThe Napolist