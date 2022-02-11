Roma-Mourinho, the guideline for the present and the moves for the future

ROME – The comparison that Mourinho had yesterday with the squad it was normal, sober, serene. A meeting after the rest day granted by the coach to the players to recover physical energy but above all mental after the disappointing defeat against Inter and the outburst of the Special One What did he do turn your head to more than one young person. Hear to shout Mourinho it is certainly not pleasant to hear it disappointed their performance was even more frustrating for many. Rome is united to look for a reaction on the field starting from Sunday afternoon’s match against Sassuolo.

The Portuguese coach hopes his post Inter venttold yesterday on the pages of the Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, may have a positive effect on the performance of the team, especially from the point of view of character. Mourinho’s outburst originated from an episode in the fieldfrom a player’s mistake, and then resulted in a critical analysis on the team for the lack of personality put on the field in the big matches (and not only) this season. Most of the players welcomed Mourinho’s outburst positively, convinced that having a coach of her depth can only do the team good to raise the level of performance and mentality of the group. Other players instead (the minority) are were a little annoyed that the words of the Special One came out in the newspaper.

Is there a split in the group? Absolutely not. But Mourinho for this last part of the season will decide well who to field, also in view of the future club choices. Because in the summer there will be several changes among the players, with the releases of those who will not fit into Mourinho’s plans for quality and personality. Therefore, the sale of those players who, between now and the end of the season, will not prove that they have understood the coach’s message. The Special One wants more from reserves but also from some owners who have not yet expressed their full potential.

Roma’s stance is clear: all with Mourinho, from the president to the general manager Tiago Pinto. The line is well defined, there will be no sacrifice of the technician to give the famous “shock” to the group, but the opposite. No one is untouchable (except for very few elements), everyone can go away and the first non-transferable is Mourinho. The message has already been sent indirectly to the team and to those players who meditate on their future: whoever wants to leave will be accompanied to the door, but what is clear to everyone is that Mourinho’s future lies in Roma. And who is not happy with this decision will have to deal with it.