“Roma mustn’t let Mourinho get bored too”

ROME – “Roma must not make even a great like Mourinho bored”. Daniele De Rossi from Marino’s GreenHouse for the final phase of the Padel tournament “ WeSmash Cup “, he wanted to make an analysis on Roma, Serie A and the National team. The former Roma captain spoke to Sky about the Special One: “Roma will have to be satisfied at the end of the season if they have not made this coach too bored, one of the strongest in circulation in the history of football. We are talking about one of the 5-6 strongest coaches ever, let’s try not to get him bored. . Then it is normal that there are results to be obtained, but this square – which I have inside my heart – sometimes it is better to see it from the outside because I would not want to put myself in its shoes. They were waiting for it, some defeats have come and now they are coming out in many … I do not think we have problems getting out of these moments, so I’m calm “.

De Rossi: “Jorginho essential, even Totti missed some penalties”

Change penalty taker after yesterday’s mistake?

“I don’t know, Mancini will take care of managing everything flawlessly. Jorginho is an essential player, then the last 3 did not go well but then they are things that can be seen in the locker room. We also saw what happened with Totti who got 3-4 wrong in a year, the penalty takers go over these things “.

What advice would you give the group?

“This team doesn’t need advice, they went down at Wembley with 60,000 demonic Britons but made their game. Speaking of penalties, it is not an easy moment but on Monday we will go on the pitch to win the game, I have great confidence because I had the privilege of living it from within “.

The Serie A championship?

“Napoli and Milan seem to be quite better than the others, Napoli have done very well with Gattuso and are doing just as well with Spalletti. In my opinion, they will all come back a little even if Rome, Inter, Lazio and Juventus are a bit detached “.