Roma – Not only Salerno: 4 other supporters at Arechi to support the Neapolitans

There were not only Salerno and Neapolitans yesterday at the Arechi for the derby Salernitana-Naples. According to what Il Roma wrote today, members of the twin supporters from Bari, Andria, Brescia and Gelsenkirchen. During the match there were the usual teasing, but also hostile anti-Naples chants.

