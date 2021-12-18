Roma report cards – Zaniolo, liberating goal in an afternoon of magic. Mou gets it all right

ATALANTA-ROME 1-4 – 1 ‘Abraham, 27’ Zaniolo, 45 ‘+ 1’ aut. Cristante, 72 ‘Smalling, 82’ Abraham

Rui Patricio 6.5 – He can do nothing about the Atalantine goal. He is responsive in the second half on a poisonous free-kick from Malinovskyi.

Mancini 7 – Excellently passes the exam against his former team. He replies every blow, holds up the impact even when Gasperini adds a tip.

Smalling 7.5 – The wild card of the first foul of the season is played after a few minutes on Zapata, making him understand that it is not air. Play a great game, in advance and muzzle the Colombian. Last but not least, the goal that closes the contest.

Ibanez 6 – Solid, sometimes even rough. He manages to bring the game home despite a warning at the beginning of the second half which risks conditioning him. He loses Zapata who punishes him for 2-2, the VAR saves him.

Karsdorp 6.5 – Generous performance by the Dutchman, mostly forced to contain more than to accompany the offensive action. Bella the razor that starts the action of 1-4.

Mkhitaryan 6.5 – At ease as a midfielder-attacking midfielder, he duets with Zaniolo sending him on the net and is also appreciated in the retreats. From 89 ‘Calafiori sv.

Cristante 6 – Unlucky in the deviation that reopens the game in the final of the first half. He fences well in front of the defense by quickly reversing the action.

Veretout 7 – Game in a Rossinian crescendo for the French. The brushstroke that sends Smalling into the goal is splendid, and finally Abraham’s assist for the 1-4. From 90 ‘Kumbulla sv.

Vina 6 – Purely defensive tasks for the Uruguayan who more than the fifth defense is a full-back in all respects. Some good closing, don’t mind.

Zaniolo 7.5 – The goal that unlocks the fast in Serie A after 514 days is the right reward for an extraordinary match, where he dispenses strokes of genius and great accelerations. Sends Abraham in goal and builds the doubling. Such a performance rekindles the hope not only of Rome in the race for the Champions League but also of Italy which needs such a talent. From 69 ‘Shomurodov 6 – He gives his contribution even with a few minutes available by entering the action of 1-4.

Abraham 7.5 – It takes less than a minute to go online. He finds a good understanding with Zaniolo, dominates the Atalantine defense, finally he also takes away the whim of scoring the brace. From 90 ‘Bove sv

José Mourinho 7.5 – With 3-5-2 he seems to have finally found balance. He does what Pioli’s Milan did, hitting immediately and managing it as a throw-in using the spaces left. The Bergamo test highlights how this group is increasingly cemented, compact, able to suffer and finally hit.