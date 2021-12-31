Roma returns to Trigoria, Olimpico at 50%. Maitland-Niles and Kamara: we work – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Tomorrow the results of the tampons before returning to training. Meanwhile chaos for Roma-Juve and season tickets with the new decree. The English Arsenal remains the hottest name on the market, the French are liked but it is not easy

After the short Christmas break, also for the Rome it was time to meet again a Trigoria, where the buffers were scheduled for everyone before returning to training in view of the match against Milan, with the results that will arrive tomorrow. The Covid is again affecting Serie A, cases are on the rise – since Fiorentina to Atalanta, from Genoa to the Turin and the Salerno – and the Government has also decided to reduce the capacity of the stadiums from 75% to 50%. In this sense, the publication of the decree is expected, but in the meantime the Rome suspended the sale of tickets for matches with Juventus, Cagliari And Lecce. A problem especially for the match on 9 January with the bianconeri, for which they had already been detached 42 thousand coupons, about 10-12 thousand more than what would be allowed with the new capacity. A solution will have to be found for this and obviously for the question subscriptions, more than 20 thousand but above all with some sectors definitely beyond 50%.

Who, on the other hand, will have to say hello Trigoria it’s Gonzalo Villar, on the radars of Inter And Valencia. David will also go away Santon, now on the sidelines of the project for months: like a Galatasaray, PAOK Thessaloniki And Lazio, to which, however, the full-back would have said no. In any case, a termination agreement will be required. After January Tiago Pinto, calmly, he will also think about the renewals of some big names, however not urgent given the long deadlines. On the agenda are the extensions of Mancini, probably the next to sign, then Cristante, Spinazzola And Zaniolo, but not that of Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is due in June, but relations with Raiola they are good, no decision has been made yet and it doesn’t seem like a priority these days. In France there is also talk of an offer by the Newcastle, who would be preparing to storm Jordan Veretout.

Meanwhile, the time has come, with the closing of the calendar year, to draw up some balance. The pagellone Giallorossi of the year 2021 is made up of ups and downs, Lorenzo Pilgrims he told it in detail in a long interview. The captain of the Rome talked about Fonseca, the difficulties in the league and the dream Europa League, but above all the renewal and the arrival of Mourinho, head only to victory and goals.“The thing that struck me the most was the fact that he just thinks about working to win and I do too, at 25 my goal is that. That’s what we needed and the group is solid “, the words of number 7. Pellegrini meanwhile is training to return with Milan, that today is back to prepare: Calabria is back, injured like Rebic, Leao And Ibrahimovic they trained separately. As well as the Juventus, who, however, did individual training, with the absence of Giorgio Chiellini who had a contact with a positive at Covid.

