Roma-Sampdoria 1-1, Gabbiadini responds to Shomurodov

The Uzbek deceives the Giallorossi before the Sampdoria’s fifth goal in a row. The Giallorossi are missing the link to Juve

On the last day of the Serie A first round, Roma did not go beyond the 1-1 home match against Sampdoria and lost ground to Juventus, now fifth alone. After a first half with few emotions, the match lights up in the second half with Candreva’s pole and Falcone’s double save against Zaniolo and Felix. Shomurodov find the corner at 72 ‘, Gabbiadini finds the fifth goal in a row from two steps after another Colley wood (80 ‘).

THE MATCH

Roma did not close 2021 and the first round in the best way possible, with a draw that took them away from fifth place and did not allow them to reach just 4 points from the Champions area occupied by Atalanta. The Giallorossi are to blame for giving the first half to an orderly Sampdoria and a little more, while in the second half they do not have the clarity to defend the suffered 1-0 and in the final the strength to go forward despite the many attacking men. A half misstep, while D’Aversa can be more than satisfied both for the point and for the shrewd race and without too many flaws.

Mourinho en masse confirms the team that tore Atalanta to pieces, with Mkhitaryan in the five of

midfield and the attacking duo Abraham-Zaniolo. D’Aversa, on the other hand, changes two compared to the 11 that drew with Venice: Audero is not at his best and gives way to Falcone, while Askildsen makes Thorsby catch his breath. The first opportunity is for the Giallorossi in the 4 ‘: Mkhitaryan vertically for Abraham, slightly diagonal to the side. The Sampdoria close the spaces well and do everything they can not to give the Giallorossi the restarts. A tactic that works fully, to the detriment of the offensive game. The only shot in the mirror is by Gabbiadini, a left footed shot from the edge blocked by Rui Patricio (36 ‘). A few seconds later Abraham again, this time on his head, has the opportunity to unlock the match but he coordinates badly and finishes high. D’Aversa loses Ekdal and in his place inserts Ferrari, a defender, moving Askildsen in the middle of the field and Candreva on the other wing. Falcone gets his gloves dirty only at 42 on Mkhitaryan’s central shot. Very low and not very proactive teams, an attitude that affects the show, really modest.

Luckily for fans at the stadium and viewers, the pace of the match increases considerably in the second half, which opens with the exit due to injury of Abraham (hit hard at the beginning of the match by Colley) and with Candreva’s post, which strangles the right too much. in the small area (53 ‘). The Capitoline players shake and only a great Falcone denies the joy of the goal first to Zaniolo and on the rebound to Felix (62 ‘). Mou wants to win and also plays the Shomurodov and El Shaarawy cards. Just the Uzbek unlocks it with a shot in the corner after a couple of rebounds, but the joy (and the connection to Juve in fifth place) lasts only 8 minutes, until the usual Gabbiadini draws, whose tap-in is really easy after Colley’s post. Roma tries in the final with little clarity and in the end Sampdoria brings home a well-deserved point.

REPORT CARDS

Shomurodov 6.5 – He has the merit of scoring the goal that unlocks the match and gives weight and substance to the Giallorossi attack.

Abraham 5.5 – Ready and go and on the right the first chance of the match. Then he is hit hard by Colley, wastes a header and at the start of the second he has to surrender to the pain.

Felix 5.5 – It is now the first alternative in attack, but tonight the kid sticks. Falcone is reactive, but his retort from a few steps had to end up at the bottom of the bag.

Falcone 7 – Chance as owner instead of the bruised Audero fully exploited. Very good in the double intervention on Zaniolo and Felix. A Romanist who gives a displeasure to his Rome.

Colley 7 – A true mute in defense, the strength of this team. Virtually unsurpassed.

Caputo 5 – He gets very few playable balls, but the former Sassuolo takes his part in never being found in the right place.

THE TABLE

ROME-SAMPDORIA 1-1

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 5.5, Veretout 5.5 (22 ‘st El Shaarawy 6), Cristante 6, Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 6 (22’ st Shomurodov 6.5); Zaniolo 6, Abraham 5.5 (2 ‘st Felix 5.5). Available: Fuzato, Kumbulla, Diawara, Villar, Calafiori, Darboe, Perez, Mayoral, Bove. Annex: Mourinho 5.5

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Falcone 7; Bereszynski 5.5 (31 ‘st Quagliarella 6.5), Yoshida 5.5, Colley 7, Augello 6; Candreva 6.5 (44 ‘st Depaoli SV), Ekdal 6 (37’ Ferrari 6), Silva 6, Askildsen 6 (44 ‘st Yepes Laut sv); Caputo 5 (31 ‘st Ciervo 6), Gabbiadini 6.5. Available: Audero, Ravaglia, Chabot, Thorsby, Trimboli, Murru, Dragusin. Annex: D’Aversa

Referee: Giacomelli

Markers: 27 ‘st Shomurodov (R), 35’ st Gabbiadini (S)

Ammonites: Bereszynski (S), Falcone (S)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

Manolo Gabbiadini is one of only four Sampdoria players to have scored in at least five consecutive Serie A games in the era of three points to win, after Fabio Quagliarella, Giampaolo Pazzini and Enrico Chiesa.

Manolo Gabbiadini has scored in five matches in a row for the second time in his career between Serie A and Premier League, the first between December 2016 and March 2017 (streak with the Napoli and Southampton shirts).

Eldor Shomurodov’s 10th goal in Serie A, five of these came as a substitute.

Since last season only Luis Muriel (seven) has scored more goals from the substitute than Eldor Shomurodov (five) in Serie A.

Eldor Shomurodov is the fastest substitute (after 4:46) to score in Serie A with Roma starting with Mkhitaryan v SPAL in December 2019.

Sampdoria drew two matches in a row in Serie A for the first time since last September.

Only Tammy Abraham (five) has hit more woods than Antonio Candreva (four) this Serie A season.

Only Bryan Mbeumo (seven) has hit more woods than Antonio Candreva (four) among the midfielders of the top five European leagues in 2021/22.

Rick Karsdorp and Bryan Cristante are the two Roma players with the most appearances in 2021 in all competitions (55 both).

Antonio Candreva is the Sampdoria player who has played the most matches in 2021 in all competitions (45).

Note: