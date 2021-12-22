Roma-Sampdoria 1-1: Gabbiadini responds to Shomurodov

ROME – Dull, confused, maybe a little tired. Roma brakes at the Olimpico at the end of a balanced and hard-fought match, mocked 10 ‘from the end by a goal from Gabbiadini. Having taken the lead thanks to a flash of Shomurodov, Mourinho’s team pays dearly for a defensive inattention and slows down its run-up to fourth place. At the end of the year break, which coincides with the end of the first round, the Giallorossi are sixth at -6 from the fourth place of Atalanta.

Abraham knocked out, Felix enters Mourinho confirms the formation that convinced in Bergamo, with Abraham and Zaniolo in attack and the Veretout-Cristante-Mkhitaryan trio in the middle of the field. On the other hand, D’Aversa relies on Gabbiadini and Caputo in attack, with Candreva and Askildsen outside. Sampdoria is well placed on the pitch, short and compact, and leaves little space for Roma. Mourinho’s team immediately showed up in the 3 ‘with a diagonal to the side of Abraham at the suggestion of Mkhitaryan, but this remains the most important opportunity of the entire first half. Zaniolo served little and badly, the English striker was a bit imprecise and the Armenian struggled to find the right play. The Sampdoria, who aim to lower the pace of play, try some counterattacks with Gabbiadini without great luck. At 37 ‘of the first half Ekdal was forced to go out due to a muscle problem. Ferrari enters its place. At the start of the second half, Abraham had to go out with an ankle problem, replaced by Felix.

