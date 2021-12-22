Sports

Roma-Sampdoria 1-1: Gabbiadini responds to Shomurodov

ROME – Dull, confused, maybe a little tired. Roma brakes at the Olimpico at the end of a balanced and hard-fought match, mocked 10 ‘from the end by a goal from Gabbiadini. Having taken the lead thanks to a flash of Shomurodov, Mourinho’s team pays dearly for a defensive inattention and slows down its run-up to fourth place. At the end of the year break, which coincides with the end of the first round, the Giallorossi are sixth at -6 from the fourth place of Atalanta.

Mourinho, Shomurodov intuition but Gabbiadini freezes Roma

Abraham knocked out, Felix enters

Mourinho confirms the formation that convinced in Bergamo, with Abraham and Zaniolo in attack and the Veretout-Cristante-Mkhitaryan trio in the middle of the field. On the other hand, D’Aversa relies on Gabbiadini and Caputo in attack, with Candreva and Askildsen outside. Sampdoria is well placed on the pitch, short and compact, and leaves little space for Roma. Mourinho’s team immediately showed up in the 3 ‘with a diagonal to the side of Abraham at the suggestion of Mkhitaryan, but this remains the most important opportunity of the entire first half. Zaniolo served little and badly, the English striker was a bit imprecise and the Armenian struggled to find the right play. The Sampdoria, who aim to lower the pace of play, try some counterattacks with Gabbiadini without great luck. At 37 ‘of the first half Ekdal was forced to go out due to a muscle problem. Ferrari enters its place. At the start of the second half, Abraham had to go out with an ankle problem, replaced by Felix.

Gabbiadini responds to Shomurodov

Without his reference forward, Rome struggles more and risks big in the 8th minute. At the end of a confused action in the area, the ball reaches Candreva who in turn hits a sensational post. Having escaped the danger, Mourinho’s team regroups and returns to attack. At 17 ‘Falcone becomes the protagonist with a double rejected: first on the left around by Zaniolo, then on the rebound by Felix. Mourinho applauds and changes. Inside El Shaarawy and Shomurodov, outside Vina and Veretout. The move is right, because in the 27th minute the Uzbek striker exchanges with Zaniolo and after a couple of retorted attempts he manages to beat Falcone at the near post. It seems made for Roma, but in the 35th minute Gabbiadini takes advantage of a scrum in the area on the developments of a corner and signs the final 1-1.

ROME-SAMPDORIA, TABLE AND STATISTICS

