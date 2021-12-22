Roma-Sampdoria 1-1: the usual Gabbiadini replies to Shomurodov, Mourinho gets detached from Juve | A league

Rome and Sampdoria draw with the result of 1-1 at the Olimpico, in the 19th and last day of the first round of A league. The goals come in the final game: Giallorossi ahead with Shomurodov, Sampdoria who replicate with Gabbiadini, still on target (for the fifth consecutive game). With this peer, Mourinho does not give continuity to the victory against Atalanta in Bergamo and does not take advantage of the equal of the orobics with Genoa: the gap from the Champions area remains 6 points (Atalanta 38, Rome 32). In front of the Giallorossi there is now also Juve, climbed to an altitude of 34.

FIRST HALF – The first chance is for Abraham, who sends diagonally to the side, then Vina shoots high from the left from outside the box. Towards the end of the time, Gabbiadini’s nice left footed shot from outside the box was easily saved on the ground by Rui Patricio. Immediately after Abraham, uncoordinated, sends his head high, and finally Mkhitaryan tries with a right saved by Falcone.

SECOND HALF – Twist at the beginning of the second half: Abraham comes out immediately, perhaps due to the after-effects of a blow remedied in the first half, and Mourinho replaces him with Felix. At 52 ‘comes the greatest opportunity of the match, with Candreva who hits the post from a very good position in the center of the area to Rui Patricio now beaten. At 61 ‘double chance for Roma, with Falcone saying no to Zaniolo and then, on Felix’s rebuttal, again thwarts the danger. At 72 ‘Roma took the lead, thanks to the newly entered Shomurodov, who after a hit and hit in the area beats Falcone with a right on the goalkeeper’s post. After the goal, Roma tries again with El Shaarawy and Sampdoria becomes dangerous with Askildsen, before Gabbiadini, after an action involving Askildsen himself, Quagliarella and Colley, bring the result to 1-1 with a touch almost on the goal line. At 90 ‘Roma tries with Mkhitaryan, whose left ends high.

