Roma-Sampdoria, at the Olimpico it ends 1-1

Equality at the Olimpico between Rome and Sampdoria, 1-1 the final result, valid for the nineteenth day of Serie A. The hosts miss the opportunity to hook Juventus to 34 points in the standings. After a first half with only one Giallorossi attempt to take the lead, with Abraham headed but very high on the crossbar, the result is unlocked in the second half, with Shomurodov who on 72 ‘finds a loose ball in the area and scores in the bottom corner. left. An advantage that does not last long, because at 80 ‘Gabbiadini finds the goal free after a rebound and equalizes. For Mourinho’s boys the points in the standings are now 32.

At Roma, against Sampdoria, “mainly the first half was missed. We had difficulties on all levels, the team seemed tired, not fully concentrated”, commented the Giallorossi coach, José Mourinho, at the end of the match. Too many mistakes with and without the ball, little initiative. Only Zaniolo in the first half played with reactivity and intensity. In the second half we did better. We were more intense, we changed Mkhitaryan’s position and created. We could have scored before and after Shomurodov’s goal. As a game it’s our fault, we lacked quality. “