Roma Sampdoria report cards: Gabbiadini enchants. Super Falcone

Roma-Sampdoria report cards: Quagliarella enters and creates, Gabbiadini works the miracle. Falcone precise and always ready

Falcone 6 – In the first forty-five minutes of play he is never called into question. None of the few shots at the goal engages him in saves. In the second half he is the one who keeps Sampdoria on their feet with two decisive saves. He can’t do much about the goal.

Bereszynski 6 – Excellent control in the first half of the game, he aims forward and goes frequently to the cross. Screams for vengeance that ball served in the area for Caputo who does not attack the depth. In the second half he replicates the good performance up to the change (75 ‘ Cervus 6 – Enter and do his)

Yoshida 6 – He is good guard, closes all gates, puts his body in there when needed. In the second half he gets caught up with all the rest of the defense from Shomurodov.

Colley 6.5 – Fatigue in the first part of the race, suffers some physical problems and suffers some foul (which then returns mathematically). In Thorsby’s absence, all the air balloons are his, some excellent interventions.

Augello 6 – The same goes for Bereszynski in the first half, excellent coverage in defense and some offensive ideas which, however, are not captured by teammates. He also replies in the second half, drops but not conspicuously.

Candreva 6 – Quite anonymous first half for the Sampdoria winger, forced more into the defensive phase than the offensive one. In the second part of the game he reduces the rhythms a bit, but he is always ready (88 ‘ De Paoli sv).

Ekdal 6 – The Sampdoria midfielder is always a guarantee. He puts order, he makes the ball go well. D’Aversa is forced to change him due to a physical problem. (from 37 ′ Ferrari 6.5 – Excellent entry into the field for the defender who is forced to a super job. Precise closures).

Askildsen 5.5 – It makes an incredible effort against Roma, but it is never tame. In the first half he alternates good interventions with others that are decidedly questionable (from 88 ‘ Yepes sv).

Gabbiadini 7.5 – Della Sampdoria is the only one who tries continuously, every ball that seems good to be kicked he throws it against Rui Patricio. In the second half he throws the equalizer into the net and never gives up.

Caputo 5 – The ball served by Bereszynski cries out for revenge on which depth does not attack. It does not affect the first forty-five minutes. In the second half he remains in the shade until the substitution (75 ‘ Quagliarella 6.5 – Enter and propitiate the goal)