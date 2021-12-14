Roma-Spezia 2-0, the report cards: Smalling and Ibanez decide the match, too many errors by Gyasi

Final result: Roma-Spezia 2-0

ROME

Rui Patricio 6.5 – He is not called into question much but he is still decisive in the only La Spezia occasion of the first half when he saves the result on Reca with a great intervention.

Ibanez 6.5 – In the first half it goes up too much, leaving the hole for the insertion of Reca which engages Rui Patricio. In the second half he signed the Giallorossi doubling with a precise header that ends behind Provedel.

Smalling 7 – Unlock the score after just five minutes by making the most of one of Abraham’s headstocks. He keeps his defense very high so as not to give meters to the sprinters from La Spezia. From 63 ‘Diawara 5.5 – Loses a few balls too many spitting inaccurately in the passage.

Kumbulla 6 – Ordered when it goes to press on the ball carrier even if in certain situations it turns out to be too foul. He risks the red with a hammer foot on Agudelo but defensively he doesn’t make any mistakes.

Karsdorp 6 – Bear engages him with several offensive outbursts that put him a little in trouble. Good contribution in the opposing half of the field, camps the action by playing aggressively.

Cristante 6 – He presses and closes all the spaces in the middle of the field running a lot and spending a lot of energy. Dispute an impeccable defensive phase.

Veretout 6.5 – Always play very close to your partner by spinning the ball quickly. At the end of the first half he goes close to doubling but Nikolaou and Erlic save on the line. From 92 ‘Bove sv

Mkhitaryan 6.5 – By now he has become familiar with the new role that Mourinho has designed for him. He starts from midfield but, perhaps also thanks to the attitude of his opponents, he is often found in the area to finish.

Vina 7 – Play full-fledged with ease. The defense of La Spezia leads him to stand very high as he is often in the Ligurian area. He would have the doubling ball on his right but Provedel overtakes himself by removing the ball from the corner.

Borja Mayoral 5.5 – José Mourinho gives him his confidence from the first minute alongside Abraham but after an encouraging start he drops in tone without creating ideas in the realization phase. From 63 ‘Felix Afena 5.5 – He enters with the desire to break the world by pressing whoever comes within range. Naive when, already cautioned, he brings the ball forward with his arm and is then expelled. It will be used to accumulate experience.

Abraham 7 – Dominate in the La Spezia area. He does not score but does score. He plays for the team, his head assist for Smalling’s advantage. Beautiful also the heel strike that frees Vina, stopped by Provedel, hits the crossbar with a blow to the chest before the break.

José Mourinho 6.5 – His Rome returns to success. A positive performance by the Giallorossi who stamped on set pieces using the levers of the defenders. Three points that break a streak of two knockouts in a row.

SPICE (edited by Marco Pieracci)

Provedel 6.5 – Director added with his feet, he goes haywire on Mkhitaryan’s pressure but gets away with it. Nice save on Vina, zero faults on the two goals.

Amian 5 – Dangerous with his head, in the possession phase he widens trying to exploit the great freedom that is granted to him. Obvious responsibility on the doubling of Ibanez.

Erlic 5.5 – Stalkera Abraham but he almost never manages to anticipate him and in one-on-one he doesn’t have the pace to keep him. Limit the damage as best you can.

Nikolau 5 – He stares at the ball and loses eye contact with Abraham allowing him the bank for Smalling. Try to give your contribution in the setting phase.

Gyasi 5 – Reconverted in full range on the right but in that role he loses his best features. Many, too many free mistakes.

Kovalenko 5.5 – He goes down on the power plant line to build something good. It fails because Cristante and Veretout have a greater thickness. From 54 ‘ Agudelo 6 – Low center of gravity, moves the ball quickly bringing liveliness.

Room 5.5 – He returns a poisoned ball to Provedel before calling himself out with a calf problem. From 17 ‘ Kiwior 6 – It stands in front of the defense to protect it but it is practically everywhere.

Major 5.5 – Specially observed by Roma, he keeps Kumbulla in play on the goal of the Giallorossi advantage. From 54 ‘ Sticks 6.5 – Good as a midfielder but also from outside when it widens in the band. Great cross for Amian.

It bears 5.5 – In the first half he is the most dangerous, finishing twice towards the goal but on Smalling’s goal he watches without intervening.

Strelec 4.5 – He wins the ballot with Verde but he is a ghost that wanders without a construct around the field. From 54 ‘ Green 6 – It adds a lot of quality, charging opponents with yellow.

Manaj 5.5 – Indolent in the first half, he angers Motta who would like more movement. Better in the second half, he engages Rui Patricio and finds the goal, canceled by the VAR.

Thiago Motta 5 – The pupil finds the teacher again but in the first half hour respect turns into awe. The attitude is too passive and the ball circulates in low gear. Takes two goals in photocopy, confirming the difficulty of his team on inactive balls.