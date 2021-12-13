Roma-Spezia LIVE LIVE, official: Abraham and Mayoral attacking couple – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi will face Thiago Motta’s Spezia to cancel the two consecutive defeats against Bologna and Inter

Tonight at 8.45pm Josè Mourinho will face the Spezia of Thiago Motta. With a victory the Portuguese would reach the Juventus moving above three points to the Lazio.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Smalling, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Abraham, Mayoral Available: Fuzato, Boer, Calafiori, Ndiaye, Villar, Felix Afena-Gyan, Diawara, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski, Shomurodov. All .: Mourinho.

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Kovalenko, Sala, Maggiore, Reca; Manaj, Strelec. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Bastoni, Kiwior, Hristov, Ferrer, Bertola, Verde, Colley, Agudelo, Nguiamba, Sher. All .: Thiago Motta.

Referee: Prontera. Assistants: Sparrows and Costanzo. IV man: Honey G. Var: Mazzoleni AVar: Rossi L.

PREMATCH – The Giallorossi are veterans of the victory on Bulgarian soil which, thanks also to the draw at the same time by Bodo, allowed José Mourinho’s team to close the Conference League group in the lead. Rome, however, comes from two consecutive defeats in the last two of the league, away against Bologna and in the friendly walls against Inter. Spezia, on the other hand, arrives at the Olimpico, after the 2-2 against Sassuolo in the last league game, with two points ahead and one game less on third-last Genoa. The Olimpico has often been fertile ground for the Ligurians who have centered two wins out of two in the Italian Cup, beating Garcia’s Rome and Fonseca’s, and touching the feat even last year in the league, when only a goal from Pellegrini in the recovery he gave the Giallorossi success.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho will have to do without Mancini and Zaniolo who will have to serve the disqualification remedied in the big match against Inter. Net of these two heavy absences, and those long-term residents, Mourinho deploys the best possible line-up. Rui Patricio returns to goal after Fuzato’s dull performance in the Conference League. The three-man defense consisting of Kumbulla, Smalling and Ibanez with Cristante, Veretout and Mkhitaryan in front. On the bands confirmed, also due to the lack of alternatives, Karsdorp and Vina. The only training question concerns the striker who will team up with Abraham. Mayoral, Shomurodov and Felix are the three names in the run-off for the only remaining starting shirt, with the Spaniard appearing to be slightly ahead of the other two. The striker owned by Real Madrid after the excellent performance in the cup, has climbed the preferences of Mourinho and also one of the three braces made in Serie A, arrived at the Olimpico against the Ligurians.

CURIOSITY AND BACKGROUND- The Giallorossi are unbeaten in the league against Spezia thanks to the 4-3 victory and the 2-2 draw last year. The postponement on Monday brings luck to Rome which is unbeaten in matches, the last defeat is dated 2015, 2-0 in Marassi against Sampdoria. Mourinho’s line-up comes to the match after two consecutive defeats, in his managerial career the Portuguese has returned home with three consecutive negative results only twice, in February 2021 at the helm of Tottenham and in November 2015 with Chelsea.