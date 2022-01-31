Roma studies summer hits: Mourinho’s list

ROME – You can already hear the bell ringing on the horizon, there is not a minute to lose. There Rome try closing the market with a sale that lightens the numbers of the workforce and therefore the balance . The hot name remains Amadou Diawara of which the general manager Tiago Pinto he has been working almost full time for three days. But if he too managed to place it in extremis, with the formula of loan , almost certainly not another midfielder would replace him. THE Friedkin they preferred not to raise the stakes during the winter window, postponing the predictable leap in quality to June which, compared to last summer, also includes one or two strategic sales. […]

The names in Tiago Pinto’s notebook

[…]A completely different scenario will open up to Junewhen the Rome by the coach’s own admission he will try to build a team ready to challenge the big Italians. Without touching the fixed points of the group, technical and character, the Friedkin will invest for the strengthening of the team, also with the help of some assignments: at stake, and under scrutiny, are above all Veretout And Ibañez, which have a market and do not have the irreplaceable stamp. More Mkhitaryanwho is out of contract, should finish his career elsewhere, perhaps in Russia where they are ready to shower it with money. Unless Mourinho asks for confirmation, convincing him to sign a new contract, there will be an amicable separation between Micki and Roma. This is why Tiago Pinto, at the suggestion of Mou, probed Valencia for Gonçalo Guedes, Portuguese winger born in 1996. He could wonderfully find himself in the hypothetical 4-2-3-1 from which to start again. And in this game system, of course, Granit would also fit divinely Xhaka, the unstoppable desire, the director who has been missing since last summer: he is not doing well at Arsenal and Mourinho had already said yes last year. Who knows who in summer the right time does not come for a reunion. Work in progress also in defense, where any departures would be filled by players of performance and perspective, such as the Argentines Sienese (Feyenoord) e Medina (Lens). On the wing then, waiting to understand what will become of Maitland-Niles now on dry loan, the hypothesis Dalot (Man United) must always be taken into consideration for an ambitious Rome.

