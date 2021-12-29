Sports

Roma-Vecino, there is a new idea: “Exchange with Inter, it can arrive in Milan …”

Matias Vecino, as known, is leaving Inter. With the contract expiring, the Uruguayan midfielder is on the sidelines of the project

Matias Vecino, as known, is leaving Inter. With the contract expiring in June next year and with the little space reserved for him on the pitch by Simone Inzaghi, the Uruguayan midfielder is on the sidelines of the project and could soon say goodbye to the Nerazzurri. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the hypothesis of Rome has arisen for him, as part of a possible exchange with Gonzalo Villar. The newspaper writes:

(…) He earns about 2.5 million but at 30 he could settle for a lower amount just to get a multi-year agreement. If anything, the problem is to satisfy Inter, who would not release him for free. With Marotta, Tiago Pinto still has the bonuses to be collected at the end of the season for Dzeko. And relations between the two clubs are excellent. In short, if you wanted it would not be impossible to start the deal. Roma, however, do not want and cannot spend until they sell some players: one of these is Gonzalo Villar, who in theory could also be part of an exchange. Further on, the discussion can take on concrete contours“.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 12:26)

