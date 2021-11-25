Roma-Zorya 21:00 LIVE LIVE, formations and where to see it – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi are looking to qualify for the second round and are hoping for a misstep by Bodo to also grab first place in the group

There Rome challenge him Zorya in the match valid for the fifth day of group C of the Conference League. With a win, the Giallorossi will be arithmetically qualified. Kick-off at 9pm.

ROME (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Darboe, Veretout, El Shaarawy; Zaniolo; Shomurodov, Abraham Available: Fuzato, Kumbulla, Reynolds, Vina, Calafiori, Diawara, Bove, Pellegrini, Perez, Zalewski, Mayoral Annex.: Mourinho

ZORYA (4-3-3): Matsapura; Favorov, Imerekov, Cvek, Khomchenovskiy; Buletsa, Nazaryna, Kochergin; Kabaiev, Gromov, Sayyadmanesh. Available: Zhylkin, Snurnitsyn, Gladkyy, Zahedi, Owusu, Lunov, Alefirenko, Cristian Annex.: Skrypnyk

Referee: Kovacs Linesmen: Marinescu and Artene IVman: Chivulete

PRE-MATCH – The goal is to keep winning. “It’s like a final,” Mourinho said yesterday at a press conference, aware that it depends on Roma up to a certain point. The Giallorossi got into trouble on their own, coming out with one point from their two games against Bodo Glimt, who dropped the Special One team to second place. Now Roma are forced to win the two games left in the group, hoping however for a slip by the Norwegians.

THE LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho will have to do without Leonardo Spinazzola, still in the pits due to his Achilles tendon injury. Out also Bryan Cristante and Gonzalo Villar, both for Covid. Pellegrini and Ibanez trained separately yesterday, but they will be in the match.

WHERE TO SEE IT – Live TV from Rome-Zorya will be streamed from Dazn, visible by all its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app and on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device. The match will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel number 8) and in pay per view from Sky on Sky Sport Action (number 206 of the satellite) and Sky Sport (number 253 of the satellite) channels. Through the website and the social channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Forzaroma.info will keep you updated on the LIVE of the match.

PREVIOUS – Only one precedent between the two teams, the first leg ended with the score of 3-0 for Roma. In Ukraine El Shaarawy, Smalling and Abraham scored, all three present tonight in the Olympic match.

