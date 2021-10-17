RomaFF16 – Close encounter with Joe Wright

The director of Atonement and the upcoming Cyrano was the protagonist of a meeting in which he reasoned about literary adaptations to cinema and the beauty of close-ups at cinema

Joe Wright’s sentimental journey through the memories and images of his cinema and that of his masters begins in the name of Steven Spielberg.

The English director, guest of one of the Meetings of the Rome Film Fest, confesses to Antonio Monda that one of his first cinematographic memories dates back to the discomfort he transmitted to him Close Encounters of the Third Kind: “I saw him as a child and he scared me very much”, Said Wright, who was frightened when he saw the sequence in which the character of Roy Neary masses his portion of mashed potatoes in the center of the plate into a small mountain, subsequently exploding in a crisis that destabilizes the whole family. “I have always been scared of the idea that a father could lose his temper so quickly“. The family is indeed a fundamental structure for Wright, to the point of having contributed to his approach to cinema. It was his mother, in fact, who explained to him the mechanical principle underlying the cinematographic image: “I remember that one day he drew the characters of a story on various sheets“- said the director -“then he took these sheets and ran them behind a cardboard square with an opening in the center, from which I could therefore see first the dragon, then the prince fighting and so on. There! – he told me – this is cinema!“.

But the meeting was above all a Masterclass on literary adaptation to cinema, also thanks to the confidence with which Joe Wright has conversed with this space over the years, starting from Pride and Prejudice and coming to Anna Karenina passing through Atonement. In particular, the director considers the dimension of adaptation a real training place, which through dialogue with authors and works allows him to improve as a creative and to test his cinema: “As a kid I grew up in a difficult area of ​​London, our teachers did not listen to us and in addition I am dyslexic, a characteristic that has exacerbated my difficulties. – said Wright – so I always wanted to learn as much as possible, also comparing myself with others, to “have my say”. In this sense, Atonement for example, he impressed Wright for his modernist step and “for the way in which he thinks about truth and its relativism, which I have studied thoroughly to be able to preserve its essence in the adaptation“.

But what is the right balance between fidelity and betrayal of the literary original? Wright has no doubts: “Whenever I work on an adaptation, what I’m chasing is fidelity to the idea I have of that novel – says the director – obvious that every reader will have his own idea about that story, but the film must preserve the sensations it stimulated in me, and only in me “.

————————————————– ————- During the meeting, Joe Wright also had the opportunity to talk about his latest film, Cyrano, in preview these days at the Festa Di Roma, a project that is perhaps the pinnacle of the director’s research path in the dimension of adaptation.

“More than from Rostand’s classic, everything stems from the version of the classic in the form of a musical comedy signed by Erica Schmidt – explained Wright, who learned of it when Haley Bennett invited him to rehearse a staging inspired by the text. “Peter Dinklage was already the protagonist and when I saw him I had no doubts that I wanted to adapt this version of the story and that I wanted to work with him.”Recalled the director. Cyrano it also forced Joe Wright to confront COVID. The works began in full lockdown, despite, as the director recalls, “all gave just a 5% chance of success in production“. But for Wright it was enough to involve MGM, which “agreed to finance Cyrano but made it clear that they were risking the future of cinema“.

And it is on a sort of praise of the experience in the room that the meeting ends. Invited to tell the sequence of his cinema that he remembers most fondly, Joe Wright opts for a surprising answer: “The close-ups, because, after all, there is nothing more beautiful than a human face that explodes in all its force on the screen“. ————————————————– ————-

