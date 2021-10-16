RomaFF16: Promises by Amanda Sthers and Johnny Depp in the program for Sunday 17 October 2021

On Sunday 17 October, the sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest hosts, in the program of the Official Selection, the preview of Promises by Amanda Sthers. The film is based on the homonymous bestseller by Sthers herself, and stars Alexander, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, a man with a difficult childhood behind him, finally happy with his wife and their little girl. When he meets Laura, an art dealer about to get married, they understand at first glance that they will have no escape. But life seems to have other plans for them: between choices they will not be able to make and a repeatedly mocking destiny, they will go through their whole existence tormented by a feeling that devours them.

And then the projection of One Second by Zhang Yimou, three-time Oscar nominee in the best foreign film category. In his new film, inmate Zhang Jiusheng escapes from a forced labor camp and embarks on a long and grueling journey to be able to watch a government propaganda newsreel in a village where, for just a second, he can be seen. beloved long-lost daughter, immortalized as a student and model worker; but before the screening, which is to be done by Fan, known as the best projectionist around, the newsreel film is stolen, and soon Zhang Jiusheng meets who has appropriated it, a young vagrant orphan, Liu Guinü, also obsessed from his own terrible loss.

The screening of Mothering Sunday by Eva Husson, inserted in the program line “Everyone talks about it”. “I have never felt so comfortable with someone else’s script, and suddenly that script, written by Alice Birch, seemed to whisper in my ears – explained the director – It was the culmination of everything that haunts me in life: writing, sex and pure cinema. The opportunity to bring the story of a writer a la Doris Lessing to the big screen. To explore the fragility and power of sex, love and the impact it has on an artist. thanks to a triumvirate of women formed by the flawless writing of Alice Birch, by the natural charisma of Elizabeth Karlsen and by myself: it was nothing short of a rare privilege “.

And then space to Becoming Cousteau by Liz Garbus, a documentary on Jacques-Yves Cousteau, with the life, films and everything that made him the most famous ecological icon of the 20th century. Director, explorer, environmentalist, inventor: for more than forty years his expeditions to the bottom of the oceans have been emblems of love for nature and science. More than half a century ago, it launched prophetic warnings about global warming and the fragility of our planet. It won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Documentary with The world of silence, directed with Louis Malle.

At MAXXI, in the Official Selection program, Mi novia es la revolución by Marcelino Islas Hernández. “For me, making films is always a personal act – explained the director – so I decided to make it with my daughter Sofia, who is the protagonist of Mi novia es la revolución. This decision transforms everything into a love letter, an album. of family that reflects the affection I feel for her and my desire to see her grow up as a strong and confident woman. This film is also a return to the turbulent period I grew up in. 1994 was a very special year for my Country. The main presidential candidate was killed, a revolution broke out in the Chiapas jungle, and in all this turmoil, I was living and leaving my childhood in the most boring suburb of Mexico City. Returning to this scenario almost twenty-five years later, with the look on my daughter made me think that, in many ways, growing up is inevitable “.

The Rome Film Fest hosts two Close Encounters with the public on Sunday 17 October. One with the London writer Zadie Smith, which will retrace his twenty-year career with the audience of the Festival: his first novel, “White teeth” (Mondadori), published in 2000, followed by “The autograph man”, “Della Bellezza”, “NW” and ” Swing Time “, through which he tackles topical issues with great irony and depth, bringing out the most painful aspects of reality. Since 2010 he has taught at New York University and regularly collaborates with the “New York Times” and the “New Yorker”. And then it will be the turn of Luca Guadagnino, member since 2019 of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: the author de I am the love, nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and Call me by your name, four times nominated for an Oscar, he will speak to the public about his career, delving into the films that have marked his formation and his very existence.

The retrospective of the Festa curated by Mario Sesti dedicated to Arthur Penn continues: screenings of Alice’s Restaurant And Little Big Man. The program of independent bookstores continues: Acilia Libri at the San Leonardo Theater will show the film to the public Fortapàsc by Marco Risi.

Loading... Advertisements

Among the scheduled reruns: Passing, Farha And A Thousand Hours, Cyrano, Les jeunes amants, Charlotte, Benny Benassy – Equilibrium, Beyond the life of forms.

Sunday 17 October ad Alice in the City, autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, is the day of Johnny Depp. The actor will arrive in the capital thanks to the collaboration with ILBE (Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment) to present the animated web-series “Puffins”, for which he lent his voice to the puffin Johnny Puff, and to meet the audience of Rome. In the morning it will parade on the animated red carpet of the Auditorium Parco della Musica together with the children and the characters of the Puffins which, in line with the eco-sustainable spirit of the Puffins, was created with a “green” setting, using eco-sustainable materials. And then Johnny Depp’s meeting with the public in the MASTERCLASS, with 1600 seats available, to talk about the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever by “Edward Scissorhands “to” The Chocolate Factory “, passing through the film series” Pirates of the Caribbean “and again” Alice in Wonderland “,” Alice through the looking glass “and” Neverland – A dream for life “.

Finally, from Sunday 17 October, the Rome Film Festival becomes itinerant and, thanks to the Lazio region, stops in other municipalities in the Lazio region: at the Elpidio Benedetti Hall in Poggio Mirteto, it will be possible to see the new film by Renzo Carbonera , Takeaway.

Program of the Rome Film Fest on Sunday 17 October 2021

9.00 Press screening Promises (UP) 113 ‘

9.00 Press screening Mothering Sunday (TP) 110 ‘

11.00 Press screening Yi Miao Zhong | One Second (UP) 104 ‘

11.00 “Women of Calabria” meeting with Rocìo Muñoz Morales, Eleonora Giovanardi, Margareth Madè, Camilla Tagliaferri, Giovanni Minoli, Gloria Giorgianni, Laura Delli Colli, Antonio Monda

11.30 Press screening Becoming Cousteau (UP) 93 ‘

12.10 Red carpet “Women of Calabria” | Cast: Rocìo Muñoz Morales, Eleonora Giovanardi, Margareth Madè, Camilla Tagliaferri | Giovanni Minoli, Gloria Giorgianni (producers)

13.10 Photocall Mothering Sunday (TP) | Eva Husson (director) | Cast: Josh O’Connor

13.30 Press conference Mothering Sunday (TP) | Eva Husson (director) | Cast: Josh O’Connor

13.40 Photocall Promises (SU) | Amanda Sthers (director) | Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino | Fabio Conversi, Massimiliano Orfei (producers)

14.00 Press conference Promises (SU) | Amanda Sthers (director) | Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Jean Reno (virtual conference) | Fabio Conversi, Massimiliano Orfei (producers)

14.30 Red carpet Zadie Smith (IR)

15.00 Close Encounters Zadie Smith

16.15 Red carpet Luca Guadagnino (IR)

17.00 Close Encounters Luca Guadagnino

17.00 Close Encounters Live Streaming Luca Guadagnino

18.00 Screening Alice’s Restaurant 107 ‘(RE)

18.15 Red carpet Promises (SU) | Amanda Sthers (director) | Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Kris Marshall, Deepak Verma, Cara Theobold, Leon Hesby, Ethan Hunzinger, Alice Maselli, Yvonne Sciò, Nicholas Rea, Marie Moutè | Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Fabio Conversi, Massimiliano Orfei (producers)

18.30 Press screening No tenemos miedo (RI) 70 ‘

19.00 Red carpet Mothering Sunday (TP) | Eva Husson (director) | Cast: Josh O’Connor

19.30 Press screening Hello, Libertines! The eighties according to Pier Vittorio Tondelli (OR)

20.30 Screening Little Big Man 139 ‘(RE)

21.30 Press screening Zgjoi | Hive (UP) 84 ‘

OTHER EVENTS OF THE FEST

10.00 Meeting “The accounts of film production companies: between critical issues and opportunities”

11.30 Meeting “Together: representing ourselves to represent” with Stefano Chiappi, Tiziana Di Matteo, Flavia Toti Lombardozzi

14.30 Meeting “Time to time DVD presentation” with Ambrogio Sparagna, Enrico Bufalini, Daniele Pitteri

16.00 Meeting “XVIII edition Rome videoclip – Cinema meets music” with Niccolò Agliardi, Giovanni Allevi

16.30 Meeting “Anna Magnani award presentation” with Enrico Vanzina, Stefano Buttafuoco

17.00 Projection Fortapàsc 108 ‘

18.00 Meeting “The training of translators in the audiovisual sector” with Pino Ammendola, Silvana Buzzo, Marzia Dal Fabbro, Antonio Falduto, Stefano De Sando, Valeria Gallo, Valerio Piccolo, Luciano Sovena, Ginella Vocca

19.00 Meeting “The italian project for the Addis Ababa film school-university of Addis Ababa-Ethiopia” with Tadious Adissou, Simona Banchi, Mimmo Calopreste, Antonio Falduto, Fabrizio Lobasso, Cristina Marquez, Luciano Sovena

20.00 Screening Mediterranean | Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea | Open Arms – The law of the sea 112 ‘