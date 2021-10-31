Romagna Rfc has the better of Rugby Civitavecchia

Sports – Final score of 57 to 0

Civitavecchia – We receive and publish – In the first half the Crc, in the first 20 minutes, holds the bench forcing the opponents in their half field but in the final part it loses the initial polish, has no bite or the right aggressiveness as well as in the closed scrum and the touch that denote a winning team, they are very reminiscent of the mistakes made in the away match in Pesaro, closing the first part of the race with 19 points behind.

In the second half the cockerels still mark 5 tries and a free kick up to a final score of 57 to 0.

An unsatisfactory competitive match for the Crc as well as in terms of emotions. Having the right mentality when playing, the desire to always fight even if you are in a difficult position mentally: all factors on which the coaches will work in training.

On the other hand, Romagna Rfc is a well-organized team with an excellent technical level, both individually and as a team.

The reform of the championships underway and the suspension of relegations for the 2021-2022 season seems truly providential. It will serve to play, to gain experience, to broaden and consolidate the squad of the green line. Today Maicon Auriemma Augusto class 2001 debut in Serie A, which the Crc has decided to adopt without the pressure of the result at any cost.

The rugby players of the CRC know that it will be a championship in which you will have to fight, an indispensable “gym” for those preparing for the first team, but also an opportunity for many to continue wearing the red and white jersey feeling an active part of a project.

Never mind, better Sundays will come.

In this regard, we take a cue from a metaphor sent to us by our friend Eugenio Vender: “In an interview Denzel Washington said that we must learn to fail forward ‘fail forward’, that is, not to be overwhelmed by negative emotions, but our warriors know this. . Forza Civita “.

